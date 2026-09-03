‘The Community 2’ Shin Hye-won: "Did they cast me to ruin me? I wanted to see my unvarnished self, not the reporter"

Photo of Shin Hye-won, provided by Wavve

[Sportschosun Bit Jeong] JTBC reporter Shin Hye-won shared her thoughts on participating in ‘The Community 2.’

At an online press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ on the 3rd, Shin Hye-won said, "I wondered whether they had cast me to ruin me," adding, "I have an identity I’ve built as a reporter, but I also wanted to see my unvarnished self."

‘The Community 2’ is a social-experiment survival series in which participants holding different resources must survive solely through trading, with their survival and prize money at stake. It follows players as they repeatedly trade, negotiate, clash, and make choices in extreme situations while creating a new order in a fierce battle for survival.

Season 1, ‘The Thought Verification Zone: The Community,’ drew attention by depicting how participants with differing values on politics, gender, and class formed a single community. The series was also recognized for its quality after winning Best Program in the Variety and Culture category at the third Blue Dragon Series Awards.

This season’s players are divided into four groups—White, Blue, Red, and Black—and hold different resources and powers. JTBC reporter Shin Hye-won admitted that she initially had serious reservations after receiving the offer to appear.

Shin Hye-won said, "Because I host political and current-affairs programs, I wondered when I received the offer, ‘Did they give me this opportunity to ruin me?’" She added, "I was persuaded after hearing that Season 2 had a different identity."

She continued, "As I’ve lived as a reporter, my profession has become my identity, but I also wanted to see Shin Hye-won’s unvarnished self." She explained why she joined, saying, "The producer created a setting where self-censorship was impossible, giving me a chance to reveal myself properly for once."

Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ will premiere on the 4th at 11 a.m.

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.