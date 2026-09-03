‘The Community 2’ Lee Ji-na: “I turned dark because I felt wronged by the nickname ‘Jar of Desire’... It felt like coming back home”

Lee Ji-na. Photo provided by Wavve

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Ji-na explained why she decided to appear in season 2 of ‘The Community’ after season 1.

At an online press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ on the 3rd, Lee Ji-na said, “I turned dark because I felt wronged by the nickname ‘Jar of Desire.’ It felt like coming back home.”

‘The Community 2’ is a social-experiment survival show in which participants holding different resources must survive solely through trading, with their survival and prize money at stake. It follows players as they repeatedly engage in trades and negotiations, face conflicts, and make choices in extreme circumstances while creating a new order.

Season 1, ‘The Thought Verification Zone: The Community,’ drew attention by depicting participants with different values regarding politics, gender, and class as they formed a single community. The show was also recognized for its quality after winning Best Program in the Variety and Culture category at the third Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA).

This season, the players are divided into four groups—White, Blue, Red, and Black—and hold different resources and powers. Lee Ji-na, who is returning for season 2 after season 1, joked, “I’m basically a nice person. I tend to forget the bad things quickly and remember only the good ones. I think many precious relationships remained, and some memories may have been beautified as good memories.”

She continued, “Everyone describes survival shows as ‘hell,’ but in fact, ‘The Community’ was what first pulled me into this world. After touring here and there, I came back with the feeling of returning home.” She explained her reason for returning, saying, “I heard that this season would be themed around economics, so I thought there might be more I could do as an economics expert.”

Regarding the nickname “Jar of Desire” that she earned in season 1, she said, “I had many nicknames during season 1, including ‘Jar of Desire’ and ‘Peking Duck.’ But I felt so wronged. I thought, ‘Jar of Desire? I haven’t shown any desire, so why am I being called that?’”

She added, “Because I felt wronged, I came back after turning dark, determined to truly become the ‘Jar of Desire’ this time,” prompting laughter.

This season, Lee Ji-na is competing as a member of the Blue team, which has the right to survival. She hinted, “The greatest opportunity to exercise desire comes through survival. Survival is an essential resource at the very center of any survival competition. I think I did indulge my desires a little when dealing with people outside the team.”

She continued, “When trading or negotiating, I took a strategic approach, using the importance and scarcity of the essential resources I possessed, as well as information asymmetry, to gain an advantage. I consider that natural and realistic, so I don’t think I was ‘indulging my desires,’ but viewers may perceive it that way.”

Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ will premiere on the 4th at 11 a.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.