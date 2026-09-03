'The Community 2' contestant Park Se-seung reveals 'My Sibling's Romance' older brother Park Jaehyung's reaction: "If you're eliminated, don't come back"

Park Se-seung. Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Bit Jeong] Park Se-seung shared her biological older brother Park Jaehyung's reaction to her appearance on 'The Community 2.'

At an online press conference for Wavve's original series 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' on the 3rd, Park Se-seung said, "I went dark because I felt it was unfair to be nicknamed the 'Jar of Desire.'" She added, "It felt like returning home."

'The Community 2' is a social-experiment survival series in which contestants holding different resources must survive solely through trading, with survival and prize money at stake. It follows players as they repeatedly engage in trades and negotiations, face conflicts, and make choices in extreme situations while creating a new order—a fierce survival game.

Season 1, 'The Thought Verification Zone: The Community,' drew attention by depicting the process through which contestants with differing values on politics, gender, and class formed a single community. The program was also recognized for its quality after winning Best Program in the Variety and Culture category at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

This season's players are divided into four groups—White, Blue, Red, and Black—and hold different resources and powers. Park Se-seung stated, "I found Season 1 so impressive that I consider it the survival show of my life. I was truly happy when I received the offer to join." She added, "I decided to participate because I heard that trading and negotiation would be the focus this season, and I thought, 'Maybe I could make an impact too.'"

She said that she had told only her biological older brother, Park Jaehyung, about her appearance. The two siblings had previously appeared together on the JTBC variety show 'My Sibling's Romance,' attracting considerable attention.

Park Se-seung said, "He acts like my sworn enemy on YouTube, but when it comes to important matters, he genuinely supports me." She added, "He sincerely cheered me on, saying, 'Since you've gone, survive until the end,' and, 'If you're eliminated midway, don't even think about coming back,'" drawing laughter.

She continued, "It's been more than two years since I started doing YouTube, but the habits from that time still remain like an occupational habit." She explained, "I still have a strategist's tendency to break down and analyze the possible scenarios when a situation arises, so I think there were many moments this time when that side of me emerged as well."

She hinted, "There were many incidents that clearly showed me the strengths and weaknesses of my strategy."

Wavve's original series 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' will premiere on the 4th at 11 a.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.