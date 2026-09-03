'The Community 2,' Backed by the Blue Dragon, Has Become Even More Ruthless: "Scarier Than Real-World Politics" (Comprehensive)

Seungwoo Appa, Lee Jae-yong, Park Se-seung, Shin Hye-won, Lee Soo-min, Lee Gina, and Jung Jae-ho (from left). Photo provided by Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] 'The Community' will once again test people's true nature—this time not through beliefs, but through survival and trade.

On the 3rd, an online production presentation was held for Wavve's original series 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' (hereafter 'The Community 2'). Producers Kwon Sung-min, Lee Ji-hoon, and Kim Jung-hoon, along with Park Se-seung, Shin Hye-won, Lee Jae-yong, Seungwoo Appa, Lee Gina, Lee Soo-min, and Jung Jae-ho, attended the event and discussed the new season.

'The Community 2' is a social-experiment survival show in which participants holding different resources must survive solely through trade, with their survival and prize money at stake. It follows the players' fierce struggle to survive as they repeatedly engage in trade and negotiation, conflict and choice, and create a new order under extreme circumstances.

Season one, 'The Thought Verification Zone: The Community,' drew attention by depicting how participants with different values regarding politics, gender, and class formed a single community. The show was also recognized for its quality after winning Best Entertainment and Culture Program at the third Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Producer Kwon Sung-min admitted, "I'm very happy that we can do this again," but added, "Season one began when nobody knew about it, so when people turned it on and said, 'It's fun,' that was one thing. With season two, people are expecting it to be fun, so I feel a little pressured."

He continued, "Its identity as a humanities and social-science survival show remains intact. While season one mainly dealt with political science, season two incorporates many concepts from economics, international politics, and diplomacy. It may also feel like revisiting scenes from history."

He explained, "Season one was about people who would normally never meet coming together within a single community and creating agreements and systems. In season two, there are several such communities," adding, "You will see what politics looks like when these communities have difficulty meeting one another and even shared agreements lack enforcement or binding power."

Seungwoo Appa, Lee Jae-yong, Park Se-seung, Shin Hye-won, producer Kim Jung-hoon, producer Kwon Sung-min, producer Lee Ji-hoon, Lee Soo-min, Lee Gina, and Jung Jae-ho (from left).Photo provided by Wavve

This season's players are divided into four groups—White, Blue, Red, and Black—and hold different resources and powers. The politics within each group, as well as the competing interests between the groups, provide another key point of interest.

The games were also designed to reflect this structure. Producer Lee Ji-hoon said, "The key points we focused on when designing the games were adjusting the difficulty and maintaining balance. Because the results affect the day's trades and are directly tied to survival, we adjusted them so that the cast members could demonstrate their individual abilities." He added, "Since this is a humanities-based survival show, we tried to incorporate a wide range of elements that can be explored through the humanities into the games."

Producer Kim Jung-hoon added, "There are two major types of games in the program: production games based on knowledge, and trade-and-negotiation games that run through the entire program." He continued, "Because the initial setup is crucial in trade and negotiation, we spent a great deal of time deciding how to set the figures."

Park Se-seung. Photo provided by Wavve

This season also features a diverse lineup of players. Park Se-seung, who became known through 'My Sibling's Romance,' said she had been a fan of season one.

Park Se-seung said, "I was so impressed by season one that I consider it the survival show of my life. I was happy when I received the offer to join." She added, "When I heard that trade and negotiation would be the focus, I joined with the expectation that I might be able to make an impact too."

She continued, "I have a habit of breaking down the possible scenarios and analyzing them strategically whenever a situation arises. It has stayed with me like an occupational habit." She hinted, "That strategic side of me emerged in many situations this time as well. There were also many incidents that helped me clearly understand my strengths and weaknesses as a strategist."

She also received encouragement from her older brother, Park Jae-hyung. Park Se-seung said, "I only told my older brother when I was approached for the show. On YouTube, we seem like enemies, but when something important happens, he sincerely supports me." She laughed and added, "He wholeheartedly encouraged me, saying, 'Since you're going, survive,' and 'If you get eliminated halfway through, don't even think about coming back.'"

Shin Hye-won. Photo provided by Wavve

Shin Hye-won, a JTBC journalist, said, "Because I host political and current-affairs programs, when I received the offer, I wondered, 'Did they approach me like this because they want to ruin me?'" However, she added, "I was persuaded after hearing that season two had a different identity."

She continued, "After working as a journalist for more than 10 years, my profession has become part of my identity. I also wanted to challenge myself and see Shin Hye-won's unvarnished side." She said, "The producers created a setup in which self-censorship was impossible, giving me a chance to reveal myself properly."

She stated, "It was a setup more frightening than the real-world political arena I encounter in everyday life." She added, "The White team had more members, and there were times when we could easily have been taken advantage of. I tried not to look easy by taking on the role of saying, 'Don't underestimate us. We have one big move.'"

Seungwoo Appa (left) and Lee Jae-yong. Photo provided by Wavve

Accountant Lee Jae-yong explained, "Who the production team was mattered. After season one, I saw that the producer had written a book, and I thought the show could blend meaning with entertainment." He added, "I asked whether they were going to use 'evil editing,' but they said they did not like that kind of thing, so I joined with confidence in them."

Seungwoo Appa said, "I'm very curious and I like survival shows. Also, as someone who creates content on a small scale, I wanted to throw myself into the experience and see firsthand how it is made."

At the same time, he recalled, "I spent a long time working in kitchens, but a kitchen lets you clock out. When the day ends, you have time to organize your thoughts and prepare for the next day. Here, everything continues from beginning to end. I had to keep seeing everyone's faces while still carrying the emotions I had in the morning. That made it especially difficult."

Lee Gina. Photo provided by Wavve

Lee Gina, the only returning player from season one, said, "After touring various survival shows, it felt like returning home. Since I heard the theme was economics, I thought there might be more I could do as an economics expert."

Regarding the nickname "Jar of Desire," which she earned in season one, she joked, "I felt it was unfair because I never showed any desire, so why was I called the 'Jar of Desire'?" She added, "This time, I came back after turning darker, determined to truly become the 'Jar of Desire.'"

She also mentioned that she belonged to the Blue team, which held the right to survival. Lee Gina said, "Survival is the essential good at the very center of any survival show." She explained, "I took a strategic approach to gain an advantage in trade by using the importance and scarcity of the essential good I possessed, as well as information asymmetry."

Lee Soo-min. Photo provided by Wavve

Actress Lee Soo-min said, "At first, I wondered whether the casting offer had been sent to me by mistake. But I'm a survival-show and dopamine junkie, so I thought it would be fun." She added, "After being an actress for a long time, I have a habit of scrutinizing the person I'm dealing with. I don't know whether that became a strength or a weakness."

She continued, "Everyone thinks I'm good at lying, and I actually was good at lying." She added, "Rather than being good at detecting other people's lies, I spent my time suspecting everyone. I always had the thought 'It might be a lie' in the back of my mind," raising curiosity about her performance.

Jung Jae-ho. Photo provided by Wavve

Jung Jae-ho was the only member of the Black team and entered the survival competition alone. He had also been approached for season one but could not participate because of scheduling conflicts. He said, "Season one was so much fun that I thought I absolutely had to join if there was a season two." He added, "I also appeared in season two of 'Heart Signal.' I like breaking the jinx that 'the second installment cannot surpass the first,' so I joined with the hope that I might break it again this time."

He said he did not learn that he was the only one-person team until after entering Community Town. Jung Jae-ho explained, "The other teams had between three and six members, while I was alone, so at first I thought it would be lonely." He added, "But there were many things I could do precisely because I was alone. Being able to make decisions quickly was an advantage."

He hinted, "There were also people I knew from society, but there were many moments when I thought, 'Are they really acting like this?' It was chilling and fascinating to see how much people can change."

'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 4th.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.