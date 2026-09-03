Soyou, Male Students Packed Around the Windows When She Transferred In... Jeong Jin-woon: “I Knew the School’s Most Popular Student Was About to Change”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] It has been revealed that singer Soyou enjoyed extraordinary popularity from her elementary school days. Even Jeong Jin-woon, who was so famous that he said, "Anyone in Yangcheon District who didn’t know me must have been a spy," confessed that he immediately sensed the school’s “star student” would change the moment Soyou transferred in.

On the episode of the KBS Joy variety show “Like Attracts Like” aired on the 2nd, LEE CHANGSUB, Jeong Jin-woon, and Soyou were shown traveling to Japan’s Megijima and Shodoshima. The three, all born in 1991, looked back over their school days and their connections from their trainee years while sharing a meal.

Jeong Jin-woon and Soyou revealed that they had been classmates at the same elementary school when they were in fifth grade. Jeong Jin-woon vividly remembered the day Soyou first transferred to the school.

Jeong Jin-woon said that even male students from other classes crowded around to see Soyou, recalling, "The boys were all pressed against the windows of Soyou’s classroom." Her appearance and presence attracted so much attention that the entire school seemed to be stirred up by the arrival of one unfamiliar transfer student.

He recalled that when he first saw Soyou, "I thought the school’s most popular student was about to change." He explained that although he himself had enjoyed considerable popularity at school and in the neighborhood, he instinctively knew that the spotlight would shift completely as soon as Soyou appeared.

Jeong Jin-woon said, "I thought a celebrity had come to our school," but revealed that he deliberately did not go to see Soyou. He candidly admitted, "Back then, it would have hurt my pride too much to go and look," drawing laughter.

Jeong Jin-woon then countered that his own popularity during his school days had been considerable as well. Claiming, "Anyone in Yangcheon District who didn’t know me must have been a spy," he recalled that female students had even followed him around. Soyou and LEE CHANGSUB playfully teased him about his overflowing confidence, sparring back and forth.

It was also intriguing that Jeong Jin-woon, once the elementary school’s most popular student, and Soyou, who attracted the attention of every male student as soon as she transferred, later debuted in 2AM and Sistar, respectively. The two, who had displayed extraordinary presence since childhood, effectively reunited as idols who would represent the Korean music scene during the same era.

LEE CHANGSUB and Jeong Jin-woon also shared an unexpected connection from the past. LEE CHANGSUB revealed that, while he was a trainee before making his debut as a singer, he performed as a backup dancer at a 2AM show. It was an event held during 2AM’s promotions for “I Was Wrong.” LEE CHANGSUB recalled performing a routine in which the dancers moved like the members’ shadows, adding that he danced behind Jeong Jin-woon while holding his belt. It was surprising to learn that the two, who had met then as the stage’s main performer and a backup dancer, later became close friends after working in the music industry as members of BtoB and 2AM, respectively, and even serving together in the military.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.