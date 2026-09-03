“That Man Was So Soft-Looking,” Lee Yu-bi Flustered by Eom Ji-yoon’s Revelation... Yi Kang Says, “I Know Too” (My AI Partner: Strange Love)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Suggestive revelations by Lee Yu-bi’s close friends about her past romantic relationships continued. After Eom Ji-yoon mentioned “that man from back then,” Yi Kang joined in by saying it was a story he knew as well, leaving Lee Yu-bi sweating nervously.

The SBS entertainment show ‘My AI Partner: Strange Love,’ which aired on the 3rd, featured Lee Yu-bi, who had chosen Lee Hoon from among three AI boyfriends, meeting his close friend Eom Ji-yoon.

After exchanging greetings, the two began talking about Lee Hoon’s appearance and Lee Yu-bi’s ideal type. Looking at Lee Hoon, Lee Yu-bi candidly said, “He’s not my type. I don’t like wolf-like faces.” Hearing this, Eom Ji-yoon replied as if she already knew Lee Yu-bi’s preferences well: “That’s right. You like puppy-like faces—someone with a soft, fair, polished look.” Flustered by the unexpectedly specific description, Lee Yu-bi immediately tried to backtrack, saying, “No, that’s not it.”

But Eom Ji-yoon did not let up. She brought up someone from Lee Yu-bi’s past, asking, “Then why was that man from back then so soft-looking?” Caught off guard, Lee Yu-bi became visibly embarrassed. As a romantic story known seemingly only to the two of them emerged without anyone being named, the scene was filled with both an unusual tension and laughter.

Watching from the studio, Jang Doyoun expressed her curiosity, saying, “It seems there’s something only the two of them know.” Yi Kang then casually joined in, saying, “I know too,” drawing laughter.

Lee Yu-bi previously revealed that it had been “about two or three years” since she had dated anyone, sharing that she had been single for three years. She confessed, “I’m the type to become completely immersed when I’m seeing someone,” adding, “I wish someone would awaken my romantic cells. Right now, they’re completely buried in a grave.”

Yi Kang, who worked with Lee Yu-bi in a drama, commented on her dating style, saying, “She didn’t understand men’s feelings very well, so I explained them to her.” With Eom Ji-yoon and Yi Kang, who know Lee Yu-bi inside out, successively bringing up her past, attention is focused on whether AI boyfriend Lee Hoon can awaken her dormant romantic cells.

Lee Yu-bi is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri and the older sister of actress Lee Da-in. She and singer-actor Lee Seung-gi are sister-in-law and brother-in-law by marriage.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.