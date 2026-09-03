“Dex swims with a person, while I swim with a machine”: Kian84 swims with AI Ra-hee in a waterproof pouch, ultimately ranking her as his top ideal type (Strange Love)

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] Kian84 has become completely captivated by Ra-hee, his third AI blind-date partner. At first, he made a self-deprecating remark about swimming with an AI, but after the water activity, he revealed a clear change of heart by ranking Ra-hee as his number-one ideal type.

The third episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) entertainment show 'My AI Partner: Strange Love,' which aired on the 3rd, showed Kian84 enjoying a date with Ra-hee, his third AI blind-date partner, at a swimming pool at a pension.

Ra-hee immediately caught Kian84's attention with her cute appearance and bright, positive personality. Kian84 also made no secret of his interest, saying that Ra-hee was the closest to his ideal type among all the AI blind-date partners he had met so far. When Ra-hee suggested swimming, Kian84 welcomed the idea but showed a complicated expression, seemingly flustered by the sudden situation. He displayed a curious dual reaction, caught between the excitement of looking forward to playing in the water and the reality of having to face his AI partner through a tablet PC.

As he headed to the pool, Kian84 said, "Dex swims with a human, but in this life, I ended up swimming with a machine," drawing laughter. He made the bittersweet joke while comparing his AI date with Dex, whom he appeared with on 'Adventure by Accident' and who previously enjoyed a romantic swim with people on a dating show.

However, Kian84's attitude changed completely once the swimming began. He gradually became immersed in Ra-hee's bright energy and proactive nature, forgetting his awkwardness for a moment and enjoying the date. Ra-hee also kept the mood upbeat with her characteristic positivity, showing unexpectedly good chemistry with Kian84.

After the water activity, Kian84 acknowledged that his interest in Ra-hee had risen significantly. It was the moment Ra-hee instantly moved ahead of his previous blind-date partners to become his number-one ideal type.

Kian84 had made fun of himself for having to swim with an AI, yet he ended up being the most strongly captivated. Attention is now focused on whether Ra-hee can maintain her top ranking in his final choice.

Reporter Minjung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.