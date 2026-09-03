“I Quit to Become an Entertainer”: Kim Dae-ho Sweats After MBC Junior Park So-young Exposes Him—“He’s Picky Now” (*Where Is My Home*)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Kim Dae-ho, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer turned broadcaster, was caught receiving different treatment by Park So-young, his junior from MBC. After Park bluntly said, "He left the company because he wanted to become an entertainer," Yang Se-hyung also described Kim as a "picky entertainer," prompting laughter.

On the MBC variety program *Where Is My Home*, which aired on the 3rd, Kim Dae-ho, the "original son of Yangpyeong County," Park So-young, the "rising daughter of Yangpyeong County," and Yang Se-chan set out to look for various properties in Yangpyeong County.

That day, Park So-young showed off her candid wit as Kim Dae-ho’s junior, having worked alongside him in the MBC Announcers Department. While Kim is now working as a broadcaster after declaring himself a freelancer, Park playfully referred to her senior’s resignation, saying, "He left because he wanted to become an entertainer."

The two, who had been colleagues at MBC, reunited as a broadcaster and a current announcer, respectively. The program also captured the subtly changed atmosphere on set.

During an outdoor shoot, the production staff brought water and towels for the cast. Watching this, Park So-young remarked, "You’re working very comfortably, senior." Unlike when they had worked as employees at the same company, Kim was now receiving attentive care on set, which seemed unfamiliar to Park and prompted her to express playful envy. Hearing Park’s comment, Yang Se-hyung added, "Dae-ho hyung isn’t an employee anymore; he’s a picky entertainer now." The set erupted in laughter at Yang Se-hyung’s blunt one-line summary of Kim’s transition from an MBC announcer to a freelance broadcaster.

Kim Dae-ho also gave an awkward smile, unable to offer much of a rebuttal as his junior and colleagues continued their attacks. Although he has continued appearing on MBC variety programs since leaving the company, he took on the role of a "broadcasting senior" that day by personally teaching Park So-young how to participate in variety-show conversations.

Kim Dae-ho joined MBC in 2011 as an announcer hired through the network’s 30th open recruitment class and went on to appear in *I Live Alone* and *Where Is My Home*, among other programs. He later left MBC to become a freelancer and has continued his broadcasting career.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.