Yim Si-wan X Seol In-ah: This Combination Is 'Guilty'—My Guilty Human Has Everything from Romance to Thrills

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo have joined forces, promising extraordinary chemistry.

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “My Guilty Human” (written by Moon Su-jeong and directed by Dhanhee Park) will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m.

The drama has drawn attention with the casting of Yim Si-wan (Yoon Yi-jun), Seol In-ah (Kang Jae-hee), Kim Jung Hyun (Kim Si-hyun) and Yeonwoo (Lee Hye-jeong), a lineup that inspires confidence at first mention. Now, photos from the script reading have been released, offering a glimpse of their first chemistry and heightening curiosity.

Director Dhanhee Park, writer Moon Su-jeong and the cast all attended the session, signaling the production’s energetic start amid an atmosphere filled with excitement and tension.

Yim Si-wan took the lead with a nuanced delivery befitting Yoon Yi-jun, the third-generation chaebol heir and future successor to Taegang Group. He subtly varied his tone depending on the situation, capturing everything from the character’s sensitive side—someone who lets nothing pass carelessly—to his cynical attitude of deliberately keeping a certain distance from the world. His performance made viewers even more curious about the distinctive chaebol heir Yoon Yi-jun that Yim Si-wan will create.

Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces officer turned detective, came vividly to life through Seol In-ah’s signature bright and healthy energy. With a refreshing voice, Seol In-ah conveyed Jae-hee’s resolve never to back down easily and her fearless drive to take action. Her disciplined speech and crisp delivery also hinted at the exceptional mettle Jae-hee developed in the special forces.

Kim Jung Hyun, who plays Kim Si-hyun, Yoon Yi-jun’s closest friend and an attorney on Taegang Group’s legal team, portrayed the character’s cautious nature through a deep, expressive gaze. While attentively looking after his superior, Yoon Yi-jun, he also exuded a meaningful air at times, adding intrigue to Kim Si-hyun, a character whose true feelings are difficult to read.

Yeonwoo plays Lee Hye-jeong, the secretary to Taegang Group’s chairman, and heightened the character’s mysterious appeal through restrained expression. She consistently maintained a calm voice and composed expression, fully revealing Hye-jeong’s strong character. She also foreshadowed a completely different side after work, raising expectations for the character’s multifaceted charm.

Above all, the chemistry among Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo shone as each actor immersed themselves in their character’s distinct personality. The four performers quickly became their roles, exchanging witty banter and subtle power struggles within their precarious relationship of deception and counter-deception. Their performance left viewers eager to see the story these four will unfold in “My Guilty Human.”

The production team of “My Guilty Human” said, “The unpredictable relationships that emerge when extraordinary characters—from a third-generation chaebol heir to a detective disguised as a man—come together will create a fresh kind of entertainment.” The team added, “Please look forward to the performances of Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo as they move freely between romance, comedy and thrills to tell a constantly changing story.”

“My Guilty Human” is a close-quarters thriller romance about an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who is identified as a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who infiltrates his household as his personal secretary. The drama stars Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo, with Moon Su-jeong writing the screenplay and Dhanhee Park, director of “Tastefully Yours,” at the helm. It will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.