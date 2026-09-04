Seungje Jeong Wields a Baseball Bat in a “Hellish War” with 100 Repeat Test-Takers... “Teachers 3” Premieres October 15

Photo provided by Channel A

[Sportschosun reporter Bit Jeong] Seungje Jeong, from “Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War,” even wielded a baseball bat. He is set to deliver an even tougher, “spicier” solution for 100 repeat test-takers.

Channel A’s “Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War,” premiering on October 15, is an admissions survival reality show in which 100 students taking the college entrance exam for the second time compete through missions and challenges to determine one final winner.

Seungje Jeong, the “God of Math,” Yoo Dae-jong, the “Unrivaled Korean-Language Expert,” and Kim Ji-young, the “Father of English,” will form the new “Teachers Avengers” team. Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran, and Mimiminu will join as hosts.

Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Young-ran, who have been part of “Teachers” since Season 1, will work together once again. Jun Hyun-moo will lead the competition among the 100 repeat test-takers with his signature hosting skills and variety-show flair, while Jang Young-ran will empathize with the participants’ concerns and challenges from a parent’s perspective. Mimiminu, who has earned the support of test-takers through admissions-related content, will newly join the cast and add admissions strategies and analysis.

The main poster features the program’s 100 repeat test-takers and the six figures who will guide them. Designed around a Korean College Scholastic Ability Test score report, the poster shows every subject—including Korean, English, and mathematics—marked with a “Grade 1” and stamped “Passed.” Beyond a door shaped like the number “1” in the center, a student with the CSAT grade sequence “1111” walks toward a university campus, while the 100 repeat test-takers watch.

At the top of the score report are hosts Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran, and Mimiminu, along with the “Teachers Avengers” members Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong, and Kim Ji-young. The single poster captures the program’s expanded scale, as it selects just one final winner from among 100 repeat test-takers.

Photo provided by Channel A

The teaser released alongside it also unveiled Seungje Jeong’s even tougher solution. “Four years ago, I pictured this scene in my head,” he said, announcing the start of “Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War,” a project that took four years just to plan.

His warm demeanor, including taking care of the repeat test-takers’ meals and lodging, lasted only briefly. Seungje Jeong soon picked up a baseball bat and pressed the students, saying, “These kids are hopeless, aren’t they?” and “Can you even swallow your food?” Under the continued scolding, one repeat test-taker appeared to struggle, saying, “This is hell. Should I say I’m dropping out?”

Seungje Jeong’s confidence was unchanged. “I keep telling you not to answer in that ridiculous way. If you do exactly as I say and it still doesn’t work, sue me,” he said forcefully, expressing confidence that their scores would improve. At the same time, he revealed his sincerity toward the repeat test-takers, saying, “I want to change someone’s life at least once. Let’s move forward together with your teacher, with passion.”

“Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War” has expanded from its original one-on-one admissions solutions into a large-scale survival competition involving 100 contestants. With Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran, Mimiminu, Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong, and Kim Ji-young taking part, attention is focused on who will emerge as the final contestant standing.

“Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War” premieres at 10 p.m. on October 15.

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.