'I Live Alone' Production Team: "We Prepared in Advance for Kazakhstan, but Jun Hyun-moo Decided on the Day"

Photo provided by MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The production team of MBC's 'I Live Alone' has finally bowed its head in apology over the controversy surrounding Jun Hyun-moo's 'spontaneous trip' to Kazakhstan.

On the 4th, the production team of 'I Live Alone' issued an official statement, saying, "We sincerely apologize for the delay in explaining our position in detail," and disclosed how Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was filmed. It was true that Jun Hyun-moo chose his destination on the day of departure, but the production team explained that it had anticipated the possibility of traveling to Kazakhstan, booked staff flights in advance, and requested cooperation for filming locally.

According to the production team, the episode was planned around following Jun Hyun-moo's everyday life, as he usually enjoys spontaneous trips. The term 'spontaneous trip' used in the broadcast referred to Jun Hyun-moo deciding on his destination and leaving on the day of travel without choosing the destination or purchasing a flight ticket in advance.

However, the production team acknowledged that it had made advance preparations in case filming abroad became possible. It reviewed nearby countries that could be reached within the limited time available and determined that Kazakhstan was the most likely choice, taking into account destinations Jun Hyun-moo had shown interest in and the flight situation at the time.

Accordingly, the team booked staff flights in advance so filming could begin immediately if Jun Hyun-moo decided to travel to Kazakhstan. It also requested cooperation for filming locally. However, it explained that the staff tickets would have been canceled if Jun Hyun-moo had chosen another destination or been unable to obtain a flight to Kazakhstan.

Photo provided by MBC

The production team said Jun Hyun-moo's ticket had not been booked in advance. It stated, "After checking which flights were available for departure at the airport that day, Jun Hyun-moo personally purchased his ticket to Kazakhstan at the airport."

At the same time, it acknowledged, "In emphasizing the term 'spontaneous trip,' we failed to sufficiently consider that viewers might interpret this to mean that every part of the trip and filming had proceeded without any advance preparation."

The team also offered another explanation regarding the controversy over filming assistance from the Almaty City Tourism Department. On the 25th of last month, the production team had stated, "We did not receive filming assistance or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan." However, after it became known that the team had received filming cooperation from the Almaty City Tourism Department, controversy grew over the sincerity of that explanation.

The production team explained, "We received cooperation from the Almaty City Tourism Department with the administrative procedures required for filming abroad and with on-site filming arrangements." It added, "Our earlier statement that there had been 'no support' meant that we had not received monetary sponsorship or production-cost support." The team continued, "We apologize for causing confusion by failing to provide a sufficient explanation."

Photo provided by MBC

The team also acknowledged that it had failed to properly verify local regulations during the rental-car process. Jun Hyun-moo reserved the vehicle himself at Incheon International Airport, then submitted copies of his passport and international driver's license locally before taking possession of the car.

However, after the broadcast, questions were raised about missing documents. The production team confirmed through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan that notarization by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea was required to rent a vehicle locally.

The production team stated, "We became aware of this fact only later," adding, "It was our fault for failing to carefully verify local laws and regulations."

Regarding the delay in providing a detailed explanation after the controversy erupted, the team said it had been concerned about preserving the realism and immersion of the reality program. It stated, "We were concerned that sharing the detailed production process with viewers might inadvertently undermine the realism at the heart of the program and interfere with their immersion, so we were unable to issue a prompt statement."

It continued, "In this broadcast, we became too focused on the judgment that we should not undermine the program's realism and immersion, and therefore failed to sufficiently explain the actual filming process." The team apologized, saying, "As a result, we caused misunderstandings and confusion among viewers, and we also failed to provide a prompt and clear explanation of the questions that were subsequently raised."

Finally, the team stated, "We sincerely apologize for the shortcomings in our judgment and response," and added, "We will take the criticism and reproaches we have received seriously. We will return to our original intentions, review our production methods and attitude from the ground up, and work to create the program with greater care."

Previously, 'I Live Alone' aired Jun Hyun-moo deciding on the spot to travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Incheon International Airport during a two-day, one-night break on the 14th and 21st of last month. Questions were later raised about whether filming could have taken place without any advance preparation, given the personnel and administrative procedures required for an overseas shoot. The controversy expanded after the Almaty City Tourism Department's filming cooperation and issues involving the rental car also came to light.

The following is the full statement from the production team of 'I Live Alone.'

Hello. We are the production team of MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

First, we sincerely apologize for the delay in explaining our position in detail. Because of the nature of a reality program, we were concerned that sharing the detailed production process with viewers might inadvertently undermine the realism at the heart of the program and interfere with their immersion. As a result, we were unable to issue a prompt statement. We apologize once again.

The recent episode featuring Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was produced by having the production team accompany him in his everyday life, as he usually enjoys spontaneous trips.

The term 'spontaneous trip' used in the broadcast referred to Jun Hyun-moo deciding on his destination and leaving on the day of travel without choosing the destination or purchasing a flight ticket in advance.

For the broadcast, the production team reviewed flights and filming conditions in advance in case filming abroad became possible. We examined various possibilities, focusing on nearby countries that could be reached within the limited time available. Taking into account destinations Jun Hyun-moo had shown interest in and the flight situation at the time, we determined that Kazakhstan was the most likely choice.

Accordingly, we booked staff flights in advance and requested cooperation for filming locally so that we could begin filming immediately if a trip to Kazakhstan was decided upon. If Jun Hyun-moo chose another destination that day or was unable to obtain a flight to Kazakhstan, we planned to cancel the staff tickets and naturally capture any unexpected circumstances arising in the process as part of the trip.

Jun Hyun-moo checked which flights were available for departure at the airport that day and personally purchased his ticket to Kazakhstan at the airport. However, in emphasizing the term 'spontaneous trip' during the broadcast, we failed to sufficiently consider that viewers might interpret this to mean that every part of the trip and filming had proceeded without any advance preparation.

We would also like to explain the issue concerning support from the Almaty City Tourism Department. We received cooperation from the Almaty City Tourism Department with the administrative procedures required for filming abroad and with on-site filming arrangements. Our earlier statement that there had been 'no support' meant that we had not received monetary sponsorship or production-cost support. We are providing this additional explanation because the wording could have been understood to mean that we had received no administrative or filming cooperation locally at all. We apologize for causing confusion by failing to provide a sufficient explanation during this process.

We would also like to provide additional details regarding the rental car. After Jun Hyun-moo reserved the vehicle himself at Incheon International Airport, he submitted copies of his passport and international driver's license and took possession of the car after arriving locally, following the rental company's instructions. However, after receiving comments about missing documents following the broadcast, we confirmed through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan that notarization by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea was required to rent a vehicle in Kazakhstan. We became aware of this only later. It was our fault for failing to carefully verify local laws and regulations.

'I Live Alone' has always regarded conveying the cast members' everyday lives as sincerely as possible as its most important value. Nevertheless, in this broadcast, we became too focused on the judgment that we should not undermine the program's realism and immersion, and therefore failed to sufficiently explain the actual filming process. As a result, we caused misunderstandings and confusion among viewers and failed to provide prompt and clear explanations of the questions that were subsequently raised. We sincerely apologize for the shortcomings in the production team's judgment and response.

We will take the criticism and reproaches we have received seriously. We will return to our original intentions, review our production methods and attitude from the ground up, and work to create the program with greater care.

Thank you.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.