Hwanhee Urged to Give It Another Try with His “Ex-Wife” Park Hwayobi... “We’re No Longer in Contact” (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] Singer Hwanhee revealed that he is no longer in regular contact with Park Hwayobi, with whom he appeared as a virtual married couple on the former television program “We Got Married.” He firmly rejected Hong Seok-cheon’s sudden suggestion that they reunite.

The fifth episode of the KBS2 entertainment program “Mr. House Husband Season 2” showed Hwanhee learning to cook so he could move in with his mother.

Hwanhee met Hong Seok-cheon and chef Park Hyeon-seok, who is active as a cooking YouTuber, and tried making a variety of dishes, including rice cooked in a pot, boiled pork, and doenjang stew. Before the lesson officially began, Hong Seok-cheon personally tied an apron around Hwanhee and openly expressed his affection, saying, “You’re still handsome. You’re my jewel.”

Amid the warm and friendly atmosphere, Hwanhee’s “past married life” was suddenly brought up. Recalling Hwanhee’s past appearance on MBC’s “We Got Married,” Hong Seok-cheon said, “Weren’t you on ‘We Got Married’? You’re someone who’s been married and come back.” He then directly mentioned Park Hwayobi, who had been Hwanhee’s virtual wife at the time. Hong Seok-cheon urged the two to reunite, saying, “Contact her and try to make things work again. Get in touch with Hwayobi and have some good food together.” Hwanhee, however, replied firmly without hesitation, “I can’t reach her.” Hong Seok-cheon was taken aback by the unexpectedly decisive answer and asked, “Are you completely done with someone once you break up?” His response drew laughter.

Hwanhee and Park Hwayobi met as a virtual married couple on “We Got Married” in 2008 and earned the nickname “Gaeddongi Couple.” Although they bickered, they displayed such natural chemistry that they seemed like a real married couple, winning widespread affection from viewers at the time. Nearly 18 years later, their virtual marriage was brought up again, but Hwanhee revealed that he is not even in regular contact with Park Hwayobi, leaving viewers disappointed.

Born in 1982, Hwanhee is currently single.

Reporter Minjung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.