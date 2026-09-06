Shin Seong Finally Breaks Down: “My Father Has Stage-Four Stomach Cancer. I Hope My Song Reaches Him” (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Shin Seong was unable to speak for a while after the performance ended. After struggling to compose himself, he confessed, "My father was diagnosed with stage-four stomach cancer two months ago," leaving the audience solemn in an instant.

On the fifth, the second part of KBS2's 'Immortal Songs – National Trot Festival Special' featured Shin Seong and singer Namgoong Jin as representatives of Chungcheong Province, where they delivered a deeply moving performance.

The two began the performance cheerfully, introducing themselves as the "Sweet Guys" and highlighting their shared roots in Nonsan and Yesan County. Shin Seong expressed his affection for his hometown, saying, "I am scheduled to be appointed as a promotional ambassador for Yesan County soon," before declaring, "People from Chungcheong are laid-back, but we have a powerful punch. We will show you what we can really do today."

The song they chose was Patti Kim's classic 'Parting.'

Dressed in matching white outfits, Shin Seong and Namgoong Jin poured out profound emotion from the gentle opening. Shin Seong's characteristically powerful and plaintive vocals heightened the song's sorrow, while a large choir joined in the latter half to complete the grand performance.

After the performance, praise poured in from the cast.

MC Lee Chan-won marveled, "I got goosebumps when Shin Seong became completely immersed in the opening without a trace of playfulness. I don't think anyone could ever imitate that emotion." Shin Yu also offered high praise, saying, "I could listen to the opening over and over again."

But the greatest emotional impact came after the performance ended.

Before the judging began, Shin Seong returned to the stage and cautiously began, "There is something I would like to say." He surprised everyone by confessing, "My father was diagnosed with stage-four stomach cancer two months ago."

Shin Seong said, "He is still undergoing chemotherapy and fighting the disease," adding, "I hope my feelings reach my father, who may be listening to this song today."

He continued, "I sincerely hope the day comes when my father can smile in good health," leaving a heartfelt video message before his voice faltered and his eyes reddened. The audience responded with warm applause and encouragement, while the other performers also shared in his sincerity.

Shin Seong, who became widely known after finishing as the runner-up on 'Burning Trotman,' continues to receive steady affection for his deep emotional expression and stable vocal ability, fitting his nickname, "Humidifier Voice." Active across television and live performances, he moved viewers that day not with a dazzling stage, but with his heartfelt feelings for his father.

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.