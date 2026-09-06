Lyn Watches Heo Nam-jun Videos on Repeat in the Bathroom, Says “His Voice Projection Is So Good” (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Singer Lyn revealed her unexpected admiration for actor Heo Nam-jun. She will also showcase a surprising side of her daily life, from attempting to cook for the first time since her divorce to having her gold appraised with her close friend Heechul.

The June 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s My Little Old Boy will once again feature Lyn’s daily life, which drew attention in the previous episode for her unusual lifestyle habits.

Previously, Lyn amused viewers by knitting, monitoring her stage performances, and handling various aspects of her daily life in the bathroom. This time, she again began her day by sitting on the bathroom floor and eating fruit. She also kept her eyes glued to her phone, sparking curiosity.

The person who captured Lyn’s attention was Heo Nam-jun, who has recently emerged as a leading actor. Lyn said, “Heo Nam-jun’s voice projection is so good,” listening to and admiring each of his lines. She even pointed out details that only fans would likely know, showing how deeply she had become absorbed. The unexpected fangirling sparked laughter in the studio, while the panelists known as the “M Avengers” could not hide their surprise, saying, “She’s a real fan at that level,” and, “It’s a little scary.”

Lyn then tried cooking for the first time since her divorce. She confidently said, “When I was married, I was really good at making dishes like kimchi jjim and doenjang stew, like a middle-aged woman from Jeolla Province.” However, she confessed that after becoming single, she stopped cooking and even turned off the circuit breaker for the gas stove. After putting on an apron again for the first time in a year, Lyn chose to make kkakdugi. True to her reputation as a self-styled “Michelin Guide” who regularly seeks out good restaurants, she completed the cubed radish kimchi with her own recipe. She also revealed her secret for adding a special sauce to the ramen she cooked alongside it, drawing admiration. The M Avengers watching her likewise exclaimed, “So that’s another way to eat it.”

Lyn later visited a gold shop with her close friend Heechul. She went to the same place where Heechul, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Jong-min had recently made headlines by selling gold. Lyn arrived carrying a large collection of gold items from home. She asked the shop to appraise everything, including a golden key she had received on 1000 Song Challenge, a gold necklace she had taken without her father’s knowledge, and her Baeksang Arts Awards trophy.

When the unexpectedly high or low appraisal was revealed, the scene was reportedly filled with surprise. Lyn also showed roller-coaster reactions, laughing or expressing disappointment depending on the result.

Lyn’s surprising daily life—including her candid admiration for Heo Nam-jun, her first cooking attempt in a year, and the results of her gold appraisal—will be revealed on SBS’s My Little Old Boy at 9 p.m. on June 6.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.