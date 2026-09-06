"Hyung, There’s No One Like Us"...Comedian Park Young-jin Asks Haha for a Reward Vacation on 'Boss in the Mirror'

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The boss-subordinate conflict between Haha and comedians Park Young-jin, Yang Sang-guk, and Kim Won-hyo explodes on 'Boss in the Mirror.'

In the episode of KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror' airing on the 6th, Haha—who has transformed from an entertainer and singer into a YouTube producer with 1.14 million subscribers—appears as the show's new boss. Comedians Park Young-jin, Yang Sang-guk, and Kim Won-hyo, members of the 'Busan Expedition' content that Haha planned himself, appear as the subordinates. A fierce battle over ownership shares between Haha and the three comedians is set to unfold, raising curiosity.

After filming 'Busan Expedition,' Haha refuses to leave work and begins laying down the law with a sharp critique: "Our content is about mukbang, but you keep recycling the same food descriptions, right?" However, the three comedians, who are every bit as strong-willed as Haha, immediately fight back. Park Young-jin rises up and asks, "How long are we going to be your puppets, hyung?" Haha responds with a brazen, hypocritical outburst: "If you were any good, why would I hire you?" Yang Sang-guk counters with the seemingly miraculous logic, "If we were any good, why would we stay under you, hyung?"—prompting laughter.

Having seized the opportunity, the three comedians go on to demand better benefits. Citing the performance of their content, which has accumulated approximately 11 million views, Park Young-jin boldly says, "With results like these, shouldn't you send us on a reward vacation?" When Haha finally loses patience and threatens their job security by saying, "There are plenty of dialect-speaking guys besides you," Park Young-jin does not flinch and fires back, "Hyung, there’s no one like us." The exchange reportedly heightens the intense tension.

Eventually, the trio's ambitions lead to a dispute over the content's ownership shares. When Yang Sang-guk crosses the line by declaring, "I’ll take 51% of the shares," Park Young-jin quickly follows by saying, "Then I’ll take 45%," allowing the two to monopolize 96% of the shares between them. Park Young-jin then delivers a blunt remark: "Haha, you can just take the 4% platform fee," reportedly leaving everyone in stitches. The tense battle between Haha, the boss humiliated with a 4% stake, and the three subordinates demanding 96% will be revealed on the broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.