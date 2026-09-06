Yoo Jae-suk Bursts Out Laughing at U-Know Yunho’s “2 Million Won” Mistake: “I’m Such an Idiot” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Yoo Jae-suk and U-Know Yunho experienced sharply contrasting fortunes. Yoo Jae-suk, who was on the verge of losing the bill-paying contest, escaped the crisis thanks to U-Know Yunho’s unexpected mistake of adding “one extra zero.” Yunho blamed himself, saying, “I’m such an idiot,” which brought laughter.

The fifth episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Hangout with Yoo featured “The War of Money in Jeonju,” with Kwak Bum and U-Know Yunho. After touring various parts of Jeonju and enjoying a local trip, the members took part in a final “Battle of Intuition,” in which they tried to guess the cost of the meal.

The episode recorded a nationwide household viewership rating of 4.2%, according to Nielsen Korea. Its rating among viewers aged 20 to 54 was 2.4%, ranking first among Saturday variety shows in the same time slot. The scene featuring U-Know Yunho’s calculation mistake peaked at 5.2% in minute-by-minute ratings, making it the episode’s most-watched minute.

Early in the trip, the members introduced different chants used to divide into teams in various regions, creating laughter.

Seoul native Yoo Jae-suk introduced “Flip it over, turn it upside down,” while Changwon native Joo Woo-jae presented “Let’s pick sides.” Jeonju native Kwak Bum shouted a Jeonju-style chant: “Eura, eura, sseyeo—live however it works out~.” At first, no one believed him. But when Kwak Bum naturally exchanged the chant with local residents, Yoo Jae-suk could not hide his surprise, saying, “You really do that?”

U-Know Yunho, who is from Gwangju, also introduced the chant “Jjang-kkenseyo, al-koreuseyo.” However, even actor Son Ho-jun responded, “I’m not so sure,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

The members later visited a clothing store run by Kwak Bum’s mother. She firmly refused to give her son a discount, but promised Heo Kyung-hwan a “teacher’s discount,” bringing more laughter.

When Yoo Jae-suk took out his card to pay, he joked, “It must be heavy because you have so much money.” Kwak Bum, who took the card, described it as “a card like Excalibur,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

The biggest twist came at the final restaurant.

The members took part in the “Battle of Intuition,” in which the person who failed to guess the meal’s price had to pay the entire bill. The actual amount was 262,000 won, and Yoo Jae-suk and U-Know Yunho remained as the final candidates to pay.

At first, Yoo Jae-suk’s estimate appeared to be the farthest from the actual amount. But the situation changed in an instant when it was revealed that U-Know Yunho had accidentally added an extra “0” while writing down his estimate. He had intended to write 205,000 won but instead wrote 2,005,000 won.

In the end, U-Know Yunho had to pay the bill. In an interview on his way home, he blamed himself again, saying, “I’m such an idiot. Why did I do that?”

He then hinted at revenge by saying, “I think I’ll have to get my revenge in Gwangju,” raising expectations for the next “War of Money.”

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.