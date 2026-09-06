Park Seo-jin Proves He Is a Devoted Son: "I Became a Man in My 70s to Understand My Father"—A Moving Story ('Mr. House Husband')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Singer Park Seo-jin transformed into a man in his 70s to understand his father’s feelings.

On KBS2’s 'Mr. House Husband Season 2,' which aired on the 5th, Park Seo-jin became his father’s age and spent a day living as a man in his 70s. He had struggled to understand his father, who rarely went out and led a monotonous daily life. By experiencing the physical discomfort and loneliness of old age firsthand, Park changed the way he viewed his father. The unexpected sincerity he encountered from his parents made the experience even more moving.

After finishing an advertising shoot that day, Park Seo-jin spoke with his father over a video call at home. His father confessed that he found it difficult to go out because he became self-conscious around other people, then told him, "You should try being my age." In response, Park decided to put himself in his father’s shoes. Rather than simply experiencing the appearance of an older man, he chose this special challenge to better understand, even if only slightly, the feelings of his father in his 70s.

At a studio, Park Seo-jin received special-effects makeup to make him look elderly. After completing his face with his father’s photograph as a reference, he put on an outfit and an elderly-person experience kit, transforming into a man who appeared to be in his 70s. Once his posture was fixed in a stooped position and his movements became restricted, Park realized how difficult it was even to move his body as he normally would. Only then did he begin to understand the discomfort his father had described.

The experience became even more intense when he ventured into everyday life. Simply reaching a station just seven minutes away proved difficult, and he faced various challenges while using the subway. Park also felt lonely while eating alone at a restaurant. He joined elderly diners, chatted with them, and kept them company. As a gesture of gratitude to those who spoke with him, he even presented them with a song.

The day took on its deepest meaning after Park returned home that evening. His family had prepared a surprise birthday party for him. They stared for a long while at Park’s unfamiliar appearance, and his father laughed, saying he looked less like his son and more like a “hyungnim.” Soon, however, his father quietly gazed at his son’s elderly face and gently touched it. Park had spent the day trying to understand his father’s feelings, while for his parents, it became an opportunity to see in advance what their son might look like in his 70s.

Park’s father expressed how proud and grateful he was that his son had become a man in his 70s to understand him. His parents’ words—that they were glad to see their son’s aged appearance in advance and grateful that he had grown old so gracefully—moved everyone deeply. His mother eventually shed tears, while his father left a lasting impression by saying, "Thank you for showing me what you will look like when you are old."

Park Seo-jin leaped across 40 years and became a man in his 70s to understand his father’s perspective. Through the experience, he demonstrated a sincere willingness to experience his parents’ daily lives and emotions. His special day left a warm impression as he gained a deeper understanding of his parents through firsthand experience and celebrated an unforgettable birthday with his family. By taking one step closer to his parents’ hearts through his characteristic empathy and ability to act, Park is expected to continue sharing sincerity, warmth, empathy, and laughter with viewers.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.