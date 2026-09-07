'I'm Solo' PD Nam Gyu-hong takes on a new challenge beyond 'Couple' with 'Contract Marriage,' a show that starts with marriage instead of dating

Photo courtesy of MBC every1 and KBS Joy

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Nam Gyu-hong, the PD of 'I'm Solo,' is taking on marriage head-on this time rather than dating.

Premiering on the 28th, MBC every1 and KBS Joy's new variety show 'Contract Marriage' is a marriage-simulation observational reality program. Men and women who want to marry enter into contracts to experience married life in advance, examining the meaning of marriage and what a realistic partnership entails along the way.

'Contract Marriage' begins with the questions, "Why do I get married, and with whom and how should I live?" Unlike conventional dating reality shows, in which participants meet someone, confirm their feelings, and conclude with a final choice, this program observes whether they can live like real married couples and ultimately move toward an actual marriage.

Through relationships formed by contract, the participants will experience married life in advance. By facing together the various situations that may arise in an actual marriage, they will gradually gain a concrete understanding of the kind of spouse and married life they want.

The program is drawing particular attention because it is the first show by Nam Gyu-hong, who directed 'Couple' and 'I'm Solo,' to put marriage at the center. For more than 15 years, Nam has presented dating reality shows that observe how men and women meet, make choices, and see their relationships change. According to the production team, around 80 couples have emerged through 'Couple' and 'I'm Solo.'

The production team stated, "'Contract Marriage' is not a program that encourages marriage or presents a single correct answer about it. It is a reality show in which men and women who desperately want to marry live like an actual married couple with someone and discover what kind of relationship they want." The team added, "Please look forward to the first collaboration between Nam Gyu-hong, who will pour 15 years of accumulated dating-program expertise into the show, and MBC every1 and KBS Joy."

'Contract Marriage' will premiere on MBC every1 and KBS Joy at 10:30 p.m. on the 28th.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.