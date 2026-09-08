Kim Hye-jun on 'My Bias, My Boss': "I was a fan too... I wanted the killing part when dancing to idols' songs at talent shows"

Kim Hye-jun. Photo provided by management mmm

[Sportschosun, Jung Bit] Actress Kim Hye-jun recalled her fandom activities during her school years and discussed the difference between having a favorite idol and being in love.

Kim Hye-jun met with Sportschosun at a café in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 8th and said, "I was a fan because I attended an all-girls middle school and high school. I even danced to Girls' Generation songs at talent shows."

The tvN Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Bias, My Boss,' which concludes on the 9th, is a romantic comedy about Nam Da-reum (Kim Hye-jun), a new employee who joins the company where her favorite idol works in order to meet him. She becomes entangled with CEO Kang Ha-ki (Kang Hoon) as she searches for love and her own dream.

Nam Da-reum, played by Kim Hye-jun, is a devoted fan who has liked singer Lee Chan (Cha Woo-min) for a long time. She joins the company where Lee Chan works solely to meet her favorite idol, but when Lee Chan reveals romantic feelings for her, she realizes that what she feels is not love but the affection of a fan.

She later falls for Kang Ha-ki (Kang Hoon), who makes her feel comfortable, and gradually learns the difference between her feelings for her favorite idol and romantic love.

Kim Hye-jun in 'My Bias, My Boss.' Photo provided by tvN

Kim Hye-jun said that her own experience of liking idols during her school years helped her understand Nam Da-reum.

Kim Hye-jun laughed and said, "I have never been as deeply devoted to one singer as Da-reum was, but since I attended an all-girls middle school and high school, I always listened to idol singers' songs. We would play music during lunch and listen to it. I had so many favorites."

Girls' Generation was one of Kim Hye-jun's favorite groups during her school years. She recalled, "Looking back, I danced to Girls' Generation songs at the talent show every year. The song was different each time."

There was also fierce competition of sorts at the talent shows. Kim Hye-jun said, "I worked hard to get the killing part," then drew laughter by describing her dancing as being motivated by "my pitiful dancing skills."

She continued, "Even though I have met them a few times now, it still feels like I'm looking at my idols. I think, 'I grew up dreaming while watching those people, and now I'm meeting them in person.' Since I have never met them up close, they still feel like celebrities to me."

Kim Hye-jun in 'My Bias, My Boss.' Photo provided by tvN

What if a favorite idol whom Kim Hye-jun had liked for a long time confessed that they liked her? Kim Hye-jun said, "I think celebrities have a certain sparkle and preciousness when they remain celebrities. Rather than the feeling of admiring someone as an idol, I think love is an emotion that emerges when you can look at someone comfortably. So I think I would fall in love with someone who could make me feel comfortable and care for me."

She added, "I think loving your favorite idol and loving someone romantically are different feelings."

She responded somewhat cautiously to the idea of dating a coworker, as Nam Da-reum and Kang Ha-ki do in the drama. Kim Hye-jun laughed and said, "I think it would be burdensome for me. Everyone would be interested and interpret everything we did in relation to our relationship. Still, it might be fun because it would be thrilling."

She also said she is not the type to make every detail of her relationships public. Kim Hye-jun stated, "Even setting public relationships aside, I have never been the type to talk about my relationships here and there, even when I was a student. It is not that I would necessarily keep a relationship secret, but I think a relationship is a matter between me and the other person."

At the same time, she nodded and said, "I do try to give good relationship advice. I tend to listen to the opinions of several close friends."

Jung Bit, Reporter

rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.