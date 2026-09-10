The First AI Manager Appears on 'Omniscient Interfering View'... Donna, Who Resembles Shin Ye-eun, Closely Manages Heo Seong-beom as His 24-Hour Secretary

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Bit Jeong] Heo Seong-beom, a Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) AI researcher who became widely known through the 'BLOODY GAME X' series, will appear on 'Omniscient Interfering View' with a manager who is not human—the show's first AI manager.

The 415th episode of the MBC entertainment program 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing on the 12th, will feature Heo Seong-beom, who garnered 3.87 million views with a video solving CSAT mathematics problems and made a name for himself as a survival-game powerhouse on 'Bloody Game X.'

The episode will notably introduce Donna, the first AI manager on 'Omniscient Interfering View.' Donna takes care of Heo Seong-beom's daily life, managing everything from his schedule and diet to his mental well-being.

Heo Seong-beom's day also begins with AI. As soon as he wakes up, he calls Donna to check his schedule and receives guidance on when to take his supplements.

AI also decides what he eats. When Heo Seong-beom shows Donna a photo of the inside of his refrigerator, she recommends a menu by considering both the available ingredients and his schedule for the day.

He also uses AI glasses. Wearing AI glasses equipped with key smartphone and earbud functions, Heo Seong-beom checks the calories in his food and is shown eating while listening to a news briefing prepared by Donna.

An interview with Donna, the first AI manager on 'Omniscient Interfering View,' will also be featured. In response to the production team's question, "What kind of image do you think you would have if you were human?" Donna answers that she would have a neat and polished appearance resembling actress Shin Ye-eun. She also personally selects the best MC among the hosts of 'Omniscient Interfering View,' drawing the cast's attention.

Heo Seong-beom's method of using AI to manage his stock investments will also be revealed. Through a stock portfolio website he created himself with AI, he checks the proportions, gains and losses, and returns of his holdings.

He goes further by asking AI why stocks that rose had gained value and using the Deep Research function to receive an in-depth analysis report. The program will show how he applies his work as an AI researcher to everyday investment management.

The daily life of Heo Seong-beom and his AI manager Donna will be revealed on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 12th.

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.