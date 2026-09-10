“Commentators Take the Stage”: Jun Hyun-moo and Bae Sung-jae Go Beyond the Booth to Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Stories on ‘Nagoya Galgoya’

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Bae Sung-jae and Jun Hyun-moo will cover the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya both inside and outside the commentary booth.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) will premiere the Asian Games special variety show ‘Nagoya Galgoya’ on the 16th.

‘Nagoya Galgoya’ follows Bae Sung-jae, SBS’s leading sports commentator, and Jun Hyun-moo, who works across both variety entertainment and sports commentary, as they document the Asian Games on location. This marks the first time the two have teamed up on an SBS variety show.

Together with legendary South Korean athletes, the two will look back at key moments from the Asian Games’ 72-year history. On location, they will also capture the commentators’ daily routines, medalists’ behind-the-scenes stories, and the excitement inside the venues.

As Bae Sung-jae and Jun Hyun-moo will serve as commentators for SBS’s Asian Games coverage, the program will also reveal what happens behind the live broadcasts. From the preparation process to the commentators’ activities before and after events, viewers will see scenes unavailable in conventional live coverage.

SBS’s two-part series ‘Nagoya Galgoya’ will premiere on the 16th at 10:50 p.m.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.