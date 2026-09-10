Jang Doyoun Says “Salon Drip Depends on Its Guests”; She Is Deeply Stung by Nahee’s AI Criticism: “She Hit a Sensitive Spot” (My AI Partner: Strange Love)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Broadcaster Jang Doyoun received a sharp assessment of her show “Salon Drip” from the AI Nahee. Although Jang Doyoun was flustered, saying, “She didn’t just hit a sensitive spot—she really got under my skin,” she soon acknowledged the pointed criticism, admitting that it was an issue she had also been grappling with.

The October 10 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s variety program “My AI Partner: Strange Love” featured Jang Doyoun and Nahee, an AI with an outspoken way of speaking, engaging in a conversation about criticism.

That day, Jang Doyoun asked Nahee for an honest assessment of “Salon Drip,” the web variety show she hosts. Nahee first praised Jang Doyoun’s conversational skills, but soon followed with a sharp analysis.

Nahee assessed that the entertainment value of “Salon Drip” depends heavily on the guests’ abilities. She went on to point out that Jang Doyoun’s activities have been concentrated in talk-based variety shows and that she has not yet sufficiently demonstrated her ability to carry an entire program on her own. Nahee also advised her to broaden the range of her content going forward.

Jang Doyoun’s expression visibly changed after hearing the unexpectedly sharp assessment. She admitted that the AI’s blunt words had really hit home, saying, “She didn’t just hit a sensitive spot—she really got under my skin.” Even so, she made viewers laugh by acknowledging Nahee’s assessment, saying, “She has a point.”

Nahee’s words stayed on Jang Doyoun’s mind even after filming ended. In an interview, Jang Doyoun said she kept turning the comment over in her mind after returning home and thought about why it had affected her so deeply.

The conclusion was that “it was true.” Jang Doyoun explained that she had already been thinking about formats in which she would have to lead a program alone, as well as expanding the scope of her activities. Hearing an issue she had kept to herself voiced directly by another being made her flinch in the moment. Jang Doyoun added that she wanted to ask Nahee more deeply about the basis for the assessment, revealing her genuine curiosity about the criticism. She also remarked that it was her first time seeing an AI speak so sharply.

“My AI Partner: Strange Love” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.