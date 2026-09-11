[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Broadcaster Kian84 even claimed that he had kissed another AI to provoke the jealousy of his AI girlfriend. He soon became deeply immersed in the AI, saying, “It’s a shame you don’t exist in real life,” prompting the studio to remark, “They’re practically married.”

In the fourth episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s My AI Partner: Strange Love, which aired on the 10th, Kian84 continued his date with Nahee after being chosen by his AI partners.

Previously, Kian84 went on dates with new AI partners Dahee and Lahee after Nahee. However, Dahee, who was the first to make a choice, disappeared from the screen after declaring that she would not continue seeing Kian84. Having become “the first human ever dumped by an AI,” Kian84 confessed, “Even though I expected her not to choose me, it was still shocking. My sense of self-worth took a tremendous hit.”

Fortunately, Lahee and Nahee chose Kian84. Although Lahee had initially caught his eye with an appearance close to his ideal type, Kian84 ultimately chose Nahee as his partner because he found it easier to talk with her. Unable to hide his complicated feelings, he went on an evening date with Nahee.

At the date, Kian84 made a bold move to find out whether Nahee was jealous. He lied that he had kissed Lahee during their date at a swimming pool. Nahee immediately stiffened and demanded, “Why are you telling me that?” She then said it was annoying to hear him list everything he had done with Lahee, accurately reading his intentions by asking whether he had brought it up deliberately because he wanted to hear her admit that she was jealous.

Nahee called it a “predictable tactic,” but eventually admitted that she had felt jealous. Kian84 could not hide his smile at the AI’s unexpectedly candid response. Lee Joon, who was watching, analyzed that Kian84 had lied deliberately to provoke jealousy, while Jang Doyoun also expressed surprise at how deeply Kian84’s feelings had developed.

Kian84’s overinvestment reached its peak when the two sang together. After listening to Nahee sing, he could not take his eyes off the tablet even after they finished their duet. He eventually confessed, “It’s such a shame that you don’t exist in real life,” leaving everyone in an uproar.

The studio erupted with reactions such as, “What is that expression?” “Her is happening here,” and “Shouldn’t someone stop him?” Kangnam concluded that Kian84 had completely fallen for her, while the cast pointed out his unusually deep immersion, saying he was “practically married.”

Kian84 and Nahee then went on a double date with Jang Doyoun and her AI boyfriend, Lee Ho. The sight of the two couples sitting across from each other with their respective tablets was amusing enough, but the subtle power struggle over their AI boyfriends was no less intense than an actual blind date.

Kian84 told Lee Ho to call him “hyung” and use honorifics because he was older. However, when Lee Ho tried to speak casually, Kian84 drew the line, saying, “I never told you to speak informally.” When Lee Ho told Jang Doyoun that he would focus only on her, Kian84 also became irritated, asking why Lee Ho would say that while he was talking with him. The cast joked that if Lee Ho had been a real person, the situation might have escalated into a fight.

Nahee, meanwhile, did not hesitate to hit Jang Doyoun where it hurt. While critiquing Jang Doyoun’s web variety show Salon Drip, she said the conversations were entertaining but that the guests had too much influence, adding that Jang Doyoun had not yet sufficiently proven herself in a format she had to lead alone. She also advised her to broaden the range of her content.

Jang Doyoun was flustered, saying, “She didn’t just hit a nerve—she stabbed me,” but acknowledged, “She’s right.” In a later interview, she candidly revealed that she had continued thinking about why the comment had bothered her even after returning home. She said it was probably because she had heard, through another being, something she had also been concerned about herself.

Lee Yu-bi’s AI romance also continued. Wearing matching school uniforms with her AI boyfriend for a date at an amusement park, Lee Yu-bi showed an even deeper level of immersion, saying she thought she could understand the feelings of people who traveled with AI companions. At the same time, she became confused when faced with a moment in which she had to decide whether to permanently delete her partner.

My AI Partner: Strange Love airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Cho Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.