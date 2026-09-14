From Not Knowing Each Other’s Faces to “Honey” and Kisses... Nam Gyu-hong’s “Contract Marriage” Begins Married Life from the First Meeting

Photo provided by KBS Joy and MBC every1

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Nam Gyu-hong PD’s new program “Contract Marriage” has announced a bold married life between men and women who do not even know what each other looks like.

Premiering on the 28th, KBS Joy and MBC every1’s “Contract Marriage” is a marriage-simulation observational reality show. Men and women who earnestly want to marry experience a spousal relationship in advance through a contract, exploring the meaning of marriage and the realities of partnership along the way. Nam Gyu-hong PD, who created “I’m Solo,” is joined in production by Na Sang-won PD and Baek Jeong-hun PD.

In the first teaser released on the 12th, the “marriage first, dating later” relationships of two couples were unveiled while the participants’ faces remained completely hidden.

The video begins with a woman approaching a man standing in a lush green forest. Over shots of the man’s back as he faces away from the camera and the silhouette of a woman walking toward him from a distance, a voice says, “Oh, who is he? Who is it?”

A woman in a wedding dress then appears alongside the caption, “Here are a man and a woman who decided to get married at their very first meeting.” Two people dressed in a wedding gown and tailcoat are also seen appearing to take part in a wedding ceremony.

Their married life is even more daring. As a couple lies side by side in the same room, one asks, “If I kissed you while you were sleeping, what do you think it would feel like?” The two move closer toward each other’s lips, followed by shots of wedding rings and the caption, “Can their contract marriage lead to a real marriage?”

Another couple appears increasingly close as they sit side by side against a seaside sunset. When the man says, “Give it a try, honey,” the woman breaks into a shy laugh, hinting at how their relationship has changed.

Notably, the production team did not reveal the participants’ faces throughout the first teaser. Instead of focusing on their appearance or backgrounds, the teaser centers on the relationship between the two couples, who enter married life as soon as they meet, through their voices, conversations, and actions.

The production team stated, “We concealed the participants’ faces so viewers could first focus on the voices and conversations exchanged at their initial meeting, rather than on their appearance or backgrounds.” It added, “Please look forward to seeing how the special relationships between the two couples, who became spouses without dating, will change.”

Attention is focused on whether those who became spouses immediately upon meeting can turn relationships that began with a contract into genuine love and marriage.

“Contract Marriage,” the KBS Joy and MBC every1 program created by Nam Gyu-hong PD, who also produced “Jjak” and “I’m Solo,” puts “marriage” front and center rather than “dating.” It premieres on September 28 at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.