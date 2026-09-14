Lee Sung-joo Appointed MBC’s New President... First President Selected with Public Participation

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[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Lee Sung-joo, a managing director of iMBC, has been finally appointed as the new president of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). It is the first case in which the public participated in the selection of a president of a public broadcaster under the amended Broadcasting Act.

MBC announced on the 14th that its shareholders’ meeting approved the appointment of Lee Sung-joo as its new president. His term is three years.

A day earlier, on the 13th, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s largest shareholder and supervisory body, held an extraordinary board meeting and publicly interviewed the two final candidates: Lee Sung-joo, a managing director of iMBC, and Dong Keon Jun, the former president of Ulsan MBC. Following a vote, the foundation selected Lee as the final nominee for president.

The selection of MBC’s president was the first case in which the amended Broadcasting Act was applied. The Public Recommendation Committee for MBC Presidential Candidates, composed of 150 members of the public, listened to policy presentations by four candidates and recommended two finalists to the foundation’s board after deliberative discussions and question-and-answer sessions. The foundation selected Lee through a public interview and vote, and the appointment process was completed at the shareholders’ meeting held that day.

The new president joined MBC as a reporter in 1995 and served as chairman of the MBC chapter of the National Union of Media Workers from 2013 to 2015. He later served as director of the Media Planning Bureau from 2020 to 2023 before becoming a managing director of iMBC in 2024.

The MBC Headquarters of the National Union of Media Workers issued a statement that day congratulating Lee on his appointment and urging him, "We hope you will demonstrate trusted and inclusive leadership that wins the consent of employees through reasonable persuasion and transparent procedures."

Jung Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.