‘Newlywed’ Moon Geun-young Breaks Down in Tears During Filming... “I Wanted to Give Them a Big Hug”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Actress Moon Geun-young burst into tears while filming “Our Ballad 2.” A preview showing Moon Geun-young breaking down after recalling her days as a child actress while watching a young contestant perform has heightened curiosity.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “SBS Variety Hotspot” released a video titled “Why Reaction Fairy Moon Geun-young Broke Down in Tears.”

In the video, Moon Geun-young introduced herself as “Moon Geun-young, who loves ballads more than anything,” and announced that she had joined the Top 100 Ears Panel on “Our Ballad 2.” When MC Jun Hyun-moo exclaimed, “You’re the nation’s eternal little sister. You haven’t changed at all,” she smiled shyly and said, “I’ve always wanted to become part of the Top 100 Ears Panel, and I finally did.” She could not hide her joy.

Moon Geun-young, who said she regularly watches music competition programs, immediately showed why she is known as a “reaction fairy” once the contestants’ performances began. As soon as she heard the opening line, she became absorbed, saying, “That voice is completely my style.” Her candid reaction—“I was completely blown away from the very first note”—surprised the cast.

When asked whose music she preferred between Jung Seung Hwan and Roy Kim, she chose Roy Kim without hesitation, drawing laughter. When those around her teased her, Moon Geun-young hurriedly tried to smooth things over, saying, “Jung Seung Hwan, cover your ears.” She displayed a surprising flair for variety shows that differed from her usually composed image.

However, she was more cautious than anyone when it came time to evaluate the contestants. Moon Geun-young offered them a warm perspective, saying, “I’m not very good at saying harsh things. Rather than criticizing them, I think I would want to cheer them on and give them courage.”

Moon Geun-young eventually burst into tears while watching one young contestant perform. “I’ve lived under people’s attention since I was young,” she confessed. “I started thinking about how nervous, scared and frightened these young people must feel standing onstage.” She continued, “I found myself wondering how they could already know such profound loneliness at such a young age, and why they were already experiencing these emotions.” She added, “I really felt like I wanted to give them a big hug,” moving those around her. Having debuted as a child actress and faced public attention and judgment from a young age, Moon Geun-young’s tears left a deep impression.

Meanwhile, “Our Ballad 2” will feature Moon Geun-young, Jun Hyun-moo, Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, Joo Woo-jae, Roy Kim and Jung Seung Hwan as members of the Top 100 Ears Panel. Moon Geun-young is the first female actress to serve on the panel and is also drawing attention with her first regular variety-show appearance in seven years. The program will premiere at 10 p.m. on October 5.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.