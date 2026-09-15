Ahn Jae-hyun Radically Transformed His Body for a Bed Scene... From 60 to 77 kg and 1,000 Abdominal Exercises a Day

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun revealed that the fitness routine he began for a production has now become part of his daily life.

Ahn Jae-hyun recently shared footage of himself working out at a gym on his YouTube channel. In the video, he began exercising early in the morning and spent a long time doing abdominal exercises, weight training, and cardio.

What particularly caught viewers’ attention was the amount of abdominal exercise he did. Ahn Jae-hyun surprised fans by revealing that he performs 1,000 abdominal exercises a day. Rather than simply counting repetitions, he increased the intensity by incorporating dumbbells. He then worked on his shoulders and did various weight-training exercises before moving on to cardio. He spent so much time at the gym that, by the time he finished exercising, showering, and eating, the afternoon was already well underway.

His workout frequency was also remarkable. Ahn Jae-hyun said he exercises at a level that has him visiting the gym every day of the week. His trainer explained that he is currently working to reduce body fat while improving his physique’s balance.

Ahn Jae-hyun began building his body in earnest because of his acting. While preparing for a bed scene in a production, he decided that he needed a more toned physique and subsequently increased his workout volume significantly. His weight, which once fell to around 60 kg, has now risen to 77 kg. He also has a specific physique in mind. Rather than becoming excessively bulky, he wants to build a balanced body with clearly defined muscles.

His lifestyle habits have naturally changed as well. He now makes sure to consume protein and rest after exercising, and he has even developed a routine of going to bed earlier than before. What began as preparation for a production has become part of his everyday life.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-hyun remains active, sharing his exercise and self-care-focused lifestyle through YouTube and television appearances.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.