Na Yeong-seok’s ‘Space Rice Cake’ Sees Ratings Plunge After Moving to Seoul: “It Feels Too Commercial,” Viewers Debate

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Na PD’s variety show ‘Space Rice Cake’ is facing an unexpected backlash after moving its setting from Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, to Seoul. Viewers who enjoyed the atmosphere of the quiet rural rice-cake shop are engaged in a heated debate, with some lamenting that “the program has lost its appeal” while others argue that the move was “necessary to create changes in the latter half.”

tvN’s ‘Space Rice Cake’ is a spin-off variety show of ‘Earth Arcade’ in which Lee Eunji, Oh My Girl’s Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and IVE’s An Yu-jin make rice cakes and serve customers themselves. In the early episodes, the four members developed their own menu and adapted to running the business in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, creating a gentle kind of entertainment distinct from the original ‘HMLYCP.’

Many viewers praised Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, rather than a bustling tourist destination or an overseas location, for giving the program its distinctive character. The members’ process of making rice cakes, developing tteokbokki dishes, and naturally chatting with customers came to be seen as the very identity of ‘Space Rice Cake.’

However, the atmosphere changed significantly after the show moved from its Goheung operation to a second location in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul. The Seoul branch was larger and operated by reservation. Interest was so strong that about 3,000 people were on the waiting list before its first day of business. The production team also introduced new systems and menu items to accommodate the increased number of customers and the changed layout.

The problem was this very “expansion.” Instead of the menu items the members had developed through trial and error in Goheung, numerous new dishes appeared, and the Seoul location operated as an actual pop-up store. Although the attempt connected the show’s fictional world with a real business, some viewers expressed disappointment, saying, “The story created in Goheung was cut off too quickly,” and “It feels more like a commercial pop-up than a rice-cake shop run by the members themselves.” Some even directed sharp criticism at the production team, saying, “It reeks of money,” and, “Have they lost their touch?”

The workload also became a subject of debate. Because the kitchen and dining area at the Seoul branch were separated, the members had to repeatedly go up and down the stairs while carrying food. With more customers and new menu items added to the mix, the four members appeared far busier than they had been in Goheung. This prompted concerns that “the members may be being worked too hard,” but the production team offered a different explanation. Producer-director Kim Ye-seul said the members’ ability to handle the work was better than expected and that they were so committed to the business that they practiced on their own even after the cameras stopped rolling. Lee Young Ji reportedly insisted on keeping the menu and practicing herself, despite the production team’s suggestion that it be reduced. The explanation was that the situation resulted less from the staff unilaterally increasing the workload than from the members’ active immersion in the program.

The ratings, however, were unforgiving. ‘Space Rice Cake’ opened with 2.9% for episode 1 and rose to 3.0% for episode 2, but episode 7, which featured the Seoul branch’s operations in earnest, recorded 2.1% based on nationwide paid households.

Attention is focused on whether the Seoul branch can turn the show’s momentum around with the help of new part-time workers as ‘Space Rice Cake’ enters the latter half of its run.

Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.