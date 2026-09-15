TVING Provides Personal Information Protection Training to All Employees, Taking Proactive Action Against Security Risks in the AI Era

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung, Reporter] TVING has begun strengthening company-wide security measures in response to the risk of personal information leaks and changes in the regulatory environment. Rather than limiting its efforts to one-off training, the company plans to apply privacy principles throughout every process, from service planning to the destruction of personal information.

TVING announced on the 15th that it had provided personal information protection training to all employees on the 14th. The program was designed to raise employees’ awareness of personal information protection while strengthening their ability to respond to risks that may arise in their actual work.

The training was led by Yoon Jong-soo, a partner attorney at Lee & Ko and a director of the Personal Information Professionals Association. Under the theme “Growing Risks of Personal Information Leaks, Changes in the Regulatory Paradigm, and Response Strategies,” Yoon explained changes in the personal information protection environment and the need to establish a proactive prevention system.

Privacy protection in relation to rapidly spreading artificial intelligence (AI) technology was also a key topic. The session covered precautions employees should take during their work, as well as ways to address the risk of personal information breaches that may arise when introducing new services and technologies. In particular, it emphasized the importance of a “data life cycle” system that manages the entire process, from the moment personal information is generated and collected through its use and storage to its eventual destruction.

TVING plans to further strengthen its management standards by regularly reviewing the purposes for which personal information is processed and its retention periods, while destroying information that is no longer needed at the appropriate time. To this end, the company will review related systems and work processes and develop specific measures that can be applied in practice.

TVING will also expand “Privacy by Design,” which incorporates personal information protection principles from the service planning and development stages. The aim is to establish privacy protection not merely as a task for addressing problems after a service is launched, but as a fundamental principle that must be considered from the initial design stage. Yoon Jong-soo said, “Personal information protection is not a response that begins after a service is launched; it is a fundamental principle that must be considered from the planning stage.” He added, “It is important to establish a system that can review personal information processing throughout the entire service and implement the necessary protective measures.”

Beginning with this training, TVING will continue operating relevant training programs and initiatives so that employees can put personal information protection principles into practice. The company will regularly review its management system for the entire personal information processing process and supplement its systems and procedures as needed.

Ko Min-seok, TVING’s vice president in charge of human resources, said, “Personal information protection is a fundamental principle that every employee must practice responsibly in their respective work.” He added, “We will strengthen relevant training and continuously review our standards and procedures so that employees can apply the importance of and responsibility for personal information processing to their work.”

TVING plans to establish personal information protection as a common principle that all employees must uphold, rather than a responsibility belonging solely to a specific department, thereby strengthening both user trust and service safety.

Jo Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.