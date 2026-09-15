Kim Yeon-koung and Kazuha Keep Kian84 in Check, While Lee Junho Handles the Housework... ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2’ Opens in the Dead of Winter

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Kian84 in Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Netflix c 2026

[Sportschosun, Jeong Bit] Kian84, who once floated a guesthouse on the waters off Ulleungdo, is now heading to Daegwallyeong Pass in the dead of winter. With Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho, and Kazuha joining as new staff members, he is opening a colder and tougher Kian-style guesthouse.

Netflix’s variety show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2,’ premiering on the 22nd, is a new kind of guesthouse variety show. At Kian’s B&B in Daegwallyeong Pass, Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho, and Kazuha live alongside their guests.

While the first Kian’s B&B was located on the waters off Ulleungdo, Season 2 takes place deep in the mountains of Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. In the new guesthouse brought to life by Kian84’s imagination, the cast and guests gather in one space on cold winter nights to eat, play, talk, and spend time together.

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 (L to R) Kian84, Lee Junho, Kazuha, Kim Yeon-koung in Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Jin-ho Park/Netflix c 2026

Producer Lee So-min, who directed the show, said, "Our biggest concern while preparing Season 2 was how to show something new to viewers who had watched the first Kian’s B&B." She added, "Kian84 also thought hard about creating fresh scenes and came up with ideas that only Kian84 could imagine." She explained, "The season, location, and staff have all changed, but the unique fun of Kian’s B&B remains the same: people meeting for the first time grow closer as they eat, sleep, and laugh together in a space where Kian’s imagination has become reality."

After Season 1, Kian84 has also become a ‘veteran guesthouse owner.’ Kian84 said, "At the second location, I tried to communicate more with the guests." He added, "Living with the guests gave me a lot of opportunities to learn about the things I lacked. I put a great deal of care into preparing the fascinating and enjoyable second Kian’s B&B."

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Jin-ho Park/Netflix c 2026

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Kazuha in Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Jin-ho Park/Netflix c 2026

The new staff members’ personalities are also drawing attention. Kim Yeon-koung takes on the role of cleanliness manager and mood maker, while keeping Kian84 firmly in check. Kim Yeon-koung said, "Almost nothing at Kian’s B&B goes according to plan." She added, "I hope viewers enjoy watching how we deal with unexpected situations and what kinds of stories we create with the guests."

Photo provided by Netflix

Lee Junho takes on the role of a highly capable worker who handles everything from cooking to cleaning without missing a beat. He will also show the perfectionist side of someone who tries to organize every situation. Lee Junho remarked, "Kian’s B&B was a memory I will never forget." He added, "Because we experienced things that are not easy to encounter in everyday life, there are many unexpected moments of fun."

The youngest staff member, Kazuha, works hard at everything while also delivering the pointed remarks Kian84 and her fellow staff members need to hear. Describing life at Kian’s B&B, Kazuha said, "In a way, it is like a survival challenge, and viewers will be able to see us gradually growing stronger." Her comment foreshadowed how demanding life at the second location would be.

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Kim Yeon-koung in Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Jin-ho Park/Netflix c 2026

Guests from various countries and walks of life, each with their own stories, also visit the second Kian’s B&B. Kian84 is said to have mingled with the guests more actively than in Season 1, further blurring the line between staff and guests.

Producer Lee So-min said, "Kian84 wanted to communicate more with the guests than he did at the first location, so they naturally spent more time eating, chatting, and playing games together." She added, "Because Daegwallyeong Pass is cold outside and has long winter nights, everyone also spent more time gathered together in one space." She continued, "Although they had just met, at some point they were all chatting together like friends who had come to a university orientation trip."

After leaving Ulleungdo and opening anew in Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter, Netflix’s ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2’ will be released worldwide on the 22nd.

Photo provided by Netflix

Kian's Bizarre B&B S2 Cr. Netflix c 2026

Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.