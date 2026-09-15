Kim Hee-jae Perfectly Performs Sul Woon-do’s “The Lady of Samba,” Adding Dance to His Steady Live Vocals

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] Singer Kim Hee-jae heated up “Golden Oldies” with his unwavering live vocals and rhythm-filled performance.

Kim Hee-jae appeared on Episode 1964 of KBS1’s “Golden Oldies,” which aired on the 14th, and reinterpreted Sul Woon-do’s signature song “The Lady of Samba” in his own style. The episode was organized around the theme “A Musical Journey Through Song.”

Taking the stage, Kim Hee-jae showcased his trademark vocal strength from the very first line. He quickly lifted the mood with bright expressions and relaxed stage manners, moving in time with the lively samba rhythm.

His performance, which went beyond singing, also captured attention. Kim Hee-jae naturally synchronized with the dancers and delivered rhythm-filled choreography. Even while performing one movement after another without a break, he maintained stable live vocals and demonstrated the stage command worthy of “Hee-yoncé.”

While preserving the original song’s lively traditional-pop spirit, he added his own bright and polished energy. His delicate facial expressions, powerful vocals, and fluid dance lines came together to transform “The Lady of Samba” into a stage with a distinctive charm.

Kim Hee-jae released his third full-length album, REVERB, on the 7th and began his full-fledged comeback activities. Through the title track “Annyeong-eun Jeongmal Silheo,” he is showcasing a broader musical identity and upbeat energy.

Kim Hee-jae has been displaying a lively charm on stages for his new song, and on this episode of “Golden Oldies,” he showed another side by performing Sul Woon-do’s classic. Once again, he proved his broad ability to take on songs across genres and generations, from contemporary trot to traditional Korean popular music.

Kim Hee-jae is creating stages of his own by freely changing his vocal approach, facial expressions, and performance according to each song. His diverse appeal, encompassing both exciting dance stages and the deep emotion of traditional popular music, is shining throughout his comeback activities.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-jae plans to remain active through various content, including music programs, entertainment shows, and radio appearances.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.