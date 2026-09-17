All in the Eyes: '100 Days of Lies' Brings Together Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, Jin Seon-kyu and Other Trusted Performers

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] '100 Days of Lies' has unveiled character posters featuring the actors' outstanding performances, raising viewers' expectations.

The new tvN Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies,' scheduled to premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m., released character posters for Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu on the 17th. The actors' performances, which command attention with a single gaze, are highly anticipated.

'100 Days of Lies' offers unpredictable thrills and emotion through its unique premise: interpreting, which looks into the meaning hidden between words, and the idea of a spy personally planted by the independence army.

Director Yu In-sik, who created numerous hit series including the 'Dr. Romantic' series and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' has joined forces with writer Ryu Bo-ri, who won acclaim for her delicate writing in 'Do You Like Brahms?' As a special drama marking tvN's 20th anniversary, the series has further fueled viewers' anticipation.

The meeting of trusted actors including Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu also strengthens expectations. In the character posters released that day, the five actors reveal half of their faces through deep darkness, heightening curiosity with their mysterious presence. Their five captivating gazes invite viewers to quietly look into the hidden feelings of their characters.

First, the phrase 'It was a 100-day lie. Until it became sincere' appears over Lee Ga-gyeong's tear-filled eyes. Having never even dreamed of Joseon's independence and becoming a spy solely to achieve her own dream, Lee Ga-gyeong begins to experience unfamiliar emotions despite having no room for sincerity.

The deep gaze of Sato Hideo, an interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen, reveals indescribably complex emotions. His confusion and loneliness as someone who remains somewhere yet belongs nowhere, along with his growing anxiety and conflict as his suspicions of Lee Ga-gyeong approach certainty, are palpable. His heartfelt words, 'Even though I knew it was a lie, I kept wanting to believe it,' leave a poignant aftertaste.

The resolutely raised head and unwavering gaze of Yu So-ran reveal a solemn and steadfast determination. As a sniper for the anti-Japanese resistance group Gukukdan, she is the key figure who sends Lee Ga-gyeong undercover into the Government-General of Chōsen. Her dangerous proposal, 'Become our spy. I'm suggesting a deal,' creates tension. Attention is focused on what past Yu So-ran has kept buried in her heart and for whom—and against whom—she is seeking revenge.

Yu Philip, a Korean-American correspondent in Joseon, exudes a serious and composed air. At the same time, his quiet warning, 'If you continue to suspect me, I will have no choice but to write about today's incident,' applies heavy pressure. Yu Philip operates as a member of Gukukdan alongside Yu So-ran, using his status as a journalist to unsettle the political affairs director-general, who is highly sensitive to international developments.

Finally, the gaze of Sato Shinichi, the political affairs director-general at the Government-General of Chōsen, shines cold and sharp. His words, 'Do you think independence will come just because you kill me?' are filled with arrogance and cynicism. From Lee Ga-gyeong, a spy who infiltrated the Government-General disguised as an interpreter trainee, to Yu So-ran and Yu Philip, who conceal their identities as independence fighters, a precarious confrontation—like thin ice beneath the surface—is already taking shape.

'100 Days of Lies' is a 100-day spy romance about the encounter between Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who becomes a spy, and an elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen in the heart of enemy territory. Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu star in the series. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' penned the script, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' is at the helm. The drama premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.