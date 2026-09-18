Lim Yoona Moves Beyond Rom-Coms for Mystery Medical Drama; 'Unnatural' to Air in 2027

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. MC Lim Yoona. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, Reporter, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young, Reporter] Actress Lim Yoona is transforming into a forensic pathologist.

tvN's upcoming drama 'Unnatural' (working title; written by Min Ji Eun and directed by Park Yoo-Young), set to premiere in 2027, is drawing attention after being chosen by Lim Yoona, a 'must-watch actress' who has scored consecutive hits across genres, including film and television.

Lim Yoona plays Song Do-eun, a forensic pathologist at the Unnatural Death Investigation Laboratory (UDI Lab). Beneath her calm and cold exterior lies a character with deeper compassion and persistence than anyone else. No matter what condition the bodies brought to the autopsy table are in, she never wavers. With a sharp eye, she performs autopsies and relentlessly pursues the truth.

Hidden within Song Do-eun's determination to uncover the truth is her warm and sincere desire to hear the final voices of the dead. She focuses on every clue, refusing to overlook even the faintest message from those who have passed away. Viewers are eager to see Song Do-eun's journey as she continues performing autopsies with the compassion to respect each person's life.

Expectations are also high for Lim Yoona's fresh appeal as she delicately develops Song Do-eun, a character in whom cool-headedness and warmth coexist. Lim Yoona will portray the character's strength as she sincerely listens to the stories of the dead, while expressing the subtle yet powerful emotional currents beneath it all, offering viewers deep emotion and a lasting impression.

The production team of 'Unnatural' stated, "Lim Yoona's warm and bright energy will create fantastic synergy when combined with Song Do-eun, a character with a strong core and human appeal." It added, "Please look forward to 'Unnatural,' which will be reborn with a different appeal through the meticulous acting of Lim Yoona, an actress whose name alone earns viewers' trust."

'Unnatural,' a remake of the drama of the same name by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS), is a mystery medical drama about a forensic pathologist affiliated with the fictional Unnatural Death Investigation Laboratory (UDI Lab), an autopsy and examination institution under the National Forensic Service (NFS), who uncovers the truth behind cases hidden within unnatural deaths. Lim Yoona stars in the series, which is written by Min Ji Eun, known for 'Partners for Justice' and 'The First Responders,' and directed by Park Yoo-Young, who helmed 'Ms. Incognito.' The drama will premiere in 2027.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.