HYOYEON takes on an MC role after HyoRiSoo: "It's a secret from the Girls' Generation members" ('Contract Marriage')

Photo courtesy of MBC every1 and KBS Joy

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] HYOYEON, an avid viewer of dating reality shows, is set to become fully immersed in Producer Nam Gyu-hong's new show, 'Contract Marriage.'

Premiering on the 28th, 'Contract Marriage' on MBC every1 and KBS Joy is a marriage-simulation observational reality show. Men and women who desperately want to get married experience married life in advance through a contract, exploring the meaning of marriage and the realities of partnership along the way.

The program is being produced by matchmaking-variety hitmaker Producer Nam Gyu-hong, along with Producers Na Sang-won and Baek Jeong-hun, who are serving as the chief producers of 'I'm Solo.' Their collaboration is expected to bring a fresh paradigm to variety programming.

HYOYEON, who has drawn attention on numerous variety shows with her unfiltered and brutally honest commentary, is set to serve on the marriage commentary panel for 'Contract Marriage.' She will analyze the couples' situations from the perspective of single women.

Here is a Q&A with HYOYEON, who will serve as an MC.

1. You have shown an honest and cheerful side of yourself through YouTube's 'Hyo's Level Up' and Girls' Generation unit 'HyoRiSoo.' How do you feel about joining a couples' reality-observation program as an MC for the first time since your debut?

I usually enjoy watching dating shows such as 'I'm Solo,' so I am very excited and happy to be able to join 'Contract Marriage' as an MC.

2. What was your first thought when you heard about the concept for 'Contract Marriage'? Also, how did your close SNSD members react?

When I first heard the concept, I thought the idea of "skipping dating and getting married right away" was fresh. I decided to join because, as an MC, I would be able to watch and support from the beginning the process of two strangers getting to know each other after becoming a married couple. I kept the news of my appearance a secret from the members, so I think they will be very surprised.

3. You are loved for your unfiltered remarks and candid reactions. Did you deliver any brutally honest comments during the actual filming? Were there any actions that would have made you think, "I would have really hated that if he were my husband," or, "I would have really liked that"?

I often get so immersed in the footage that I end up being too honest, so a lot of my comments will probably be edited out. You will likely be able to tell right away which husbands, or participants, I like and dislike when you watch the show.

4. Did you discover any new qualities you would want in a spouse while watching 'Contract Marriage'? If someone actually proposed a contract marriage to you, would you be willing to try it?

I have always said that I like calm people, and I think 'Contract Marriage' has made me even more certain of that. I care about the process as much as the outcome, so I don't think a contract marriage would work for me.

5. As an MC, you will represent the perspective of single women. What would you say are the main points to watch in 'Contract Marriage'?

Please look forward to the MCs' candid commentary and the even more honest and daring sides of the experienced participants.

'Contract Marriage,' airing on MBC every1 and KBS Joy, marks the first time Producer Nam Gyu-hong, who has helped establish one of the pillars of South Korea's matchmaking-variety scene, has put the topic of marriage front and center. The show premieres at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.