Yoon Nam-no Really Earns His “Iginjaro” Nickname... “I Eat Dessert on an Empty Stomach”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Chef Yoon Nam-no has shared an unexpected account of his diet, revealing that even while taking the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro, he could not give up desserts. After previously revealing on “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” that he had lost only 1 kg, he earned the nickname “Iginjaro,” making this latest confession another source of laughter.

On the 21st, a video titled “A Look-Alike Brother-and-Sister Duo, Identical in Appearance and Appetite, Enjoy a Chicken Roast Mukbang” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yoon Nam-no-po.”

That day, Yoon Nam-no met professional golfer Pak Se-ri and went in search of a popular dessert spot. While waiting for Pak Se-ri, Yoon Nam-no opened up about his unusual dessert preferences. “I like eating dessert on an empty stomach. I feel like the blood sugar spike comes about eight times faster,” he said, drawing laughs from the outset.

He then recalled the time he was taking Mounjaro. “I ate a lot of dessert when I was taking Mounjaro,” Yoon Nam-no said. “Because I couldn’t eat much food. But desserts went down easily.” He had taken Mounjaro to reduce his food intake, but the sweet desserts ended up filling the space left by his smaller meals. Apparently dumbfounded by his own behavior, Yoon Nam-no laughed and berated himself, saying, “How stupid was I?”

Yoon Nam-no’s experience with Mounjaro had previously become a talking point on JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.”

During the broadcast on the 20th, a large amount of digestive medicine was found in Yoon Nam-no’s refrigerator. He explained, “I took it when I was taking Mounjaro because I had trouble digesting food. It did have an effect.” However, his actual weight loss was just 1 kg. The cast could not hide their surprise at the underwhelming result, and Ahn Jung-hwan joked, “You’re Iginjaro,” drawing laughs as he marveled at Yoon Nam-no’s appetite, which had apparently even defeated Mounjaro.

Meanwhile, Yoon Nam-no gained recognition through Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” where he appeared as “Cooking Maniac” and became known for his intense character and candid banter. He has since remained active in variety shows and YouTube content, sharing unfiltered mukbangs and stories about food.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.