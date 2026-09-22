LEE CHANGSUB and Kwak Bum Defend Boyfriend Who Said, "I Gave You a Ride, So Take Out the Trash"—Online Erupts: "Dating Isn't About a Quid Pro Quo"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Online debate erupted over the story of a boyfriend who repeatedly asked his girlfriend to take out the trash. When the cast of a YouTube variety show appeared to sympathize with the boyfriend's position, rebuttals flooded in saying, "Dating shouldn't be based on a quid-pro-quo mindset," turning the issue into a heated debate.

Recently, the YouTube channel '12th Floor' released a video from its 'Open for Business' series titled 'Three Seconds Is All It Takes to Steal Your Girlfriend.' During the episode, BtoB's LEE CHANGSUB appeared as a guest and discussed awkward situations that can arise during blind dates, the talking stage and relationships with Kwak Bum, Kim Won-hoon and others.

The story that drew the strongest reaction involved a couple in their late 20s who had been dating for three months. At every date, the boyfriend picked up his girlfriend in his car and drove her home. She appreciated the gesture. But at some point, a problem arose. Before dates or inside the car, the boyfriend began collecting trash, including coffee cups and bottled-water containers from drinks he had consumed, handing it to his girlfriend and asking, "Please throw it away on your way home."

After being asked repeatedly—not just once or twice—the girlfriend eventually voiced her frustration. She questioned why she had to dispose of trash she had not even produced. The boyfriend saw it differently. Since he took the trouble to pick her up and drive her home each time, he felt that this was a small favor she could reasonably do for him. The two ultimately had a major argument over the issue.

The cast members were also divided after hearing the story.

LEE CHANGSUB said that because the boyfriend always picked her up and drove her home, she could at least throw out the trash. Other cast members likewise argued that the boyfriend's efforts should be taken into account, saying the matter should not be viewed as merely a trash issue. Kim Won-hoon, however, questioned the act of repeatedly asking a partner to dispose of one's own trash and showed greater sympathy for the girlfriend's position.

After the video was released, public opinion moved sharply in a different direction from what the cast had expected. Comments included, "I don't think I'd even ask a friend riding in my car to throw out trash on the way," and "Why act as if giving someone a ride is such a big favor and send them away carrying your trash?" One comment directed at Kwak Bum read, "You say you have two daughters. Imagine my daughters coming home from every date having collected trash. I'd rather pay for the gas."

Rebuttals also poured in against LEE CHANGSUB's opinion. One user bluntly wrote, "LEE CHANGSUB, don't date. Dating isn't something you do with a compensation mindset," and the comment received hundreds of likes.

Others continued to argue, "A girlfriend getting a ride in her boyfriend's car and disposing of her boyfriend's personal trash are separate issues." Conversely, some said it was a small favor that partners could reasonably do for each other, and the debate continued. The broadcast also showed the story submitter explaining, "I always use my boyfriend's car, too, so I feel grateful, and that's why..." Since the girlfriend had not taken her boyfriend's consideration for granted, the controversy grew over whether asking her to take out his trash was an appropriate "return" for the rides.

Jo Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.