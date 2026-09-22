'Comedy Short League' PD: "You say it feels like a TV station? I admit it... We learned through trial and error while making 192 episodes"

'Comedy Short League' PD Kim Min-kyung. Photo provided by TVING

[Sportschosun, Jung Bit] Kim Min-kyung, PD of 'Comedy Short League,' reflected on the new attempt to combine OTT with short-form comedy and said the trial-and-error process over 12 weeks was also part of the journey toward what comes next.

Kim Min-kyung spoke with Sportschosun on the 21st at the CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul. "Some people said, 'Isn't it too made for television?' But shooting short-form content vertically and having major and minor teams compete were new attempts in themselves. It was my first time doing this as well, and it was not an area I felt confident in, so there was a lot of trial and error," she said.

The TVING original 'Comedy Short League,' which ended on the 13th, is an interactive short-form comedy league in which 22 comedian teams compete every week. Rankings are determined by users' views, likes, and votes. The league released three episodes a day from Monday through Friday and ran for 12 weeks, with Hwang Je-seong and Seol Myeong-geun's Team Hwangseoltang taking the final title.

Kim, who presented no fewer than 192 short-form comedy episodes over 12 weeks, explained, "The major teams knew what they did well, so we tried to highlight those strengths. The minor teams, meanwhile, were encouraged to freely try things they could not do as major teams."

She added, "There were so many teams, and because the production staff made all 192 episodes, there were some shortcomings in saying that every single one was entertaining. I think it was a learning process."

Unlike conventional broadcast comedy, 'Comedy Short League' allowed users to determine the rankings themselves. Kim noted that audiences' content consumption patterns and responses differed depending on the platform.

Kim analyzed, "Because TVING subscribers were the ones voting, their age groups and gender distribution differed from those of people who consume YouTube or social media. It seemed that the target audience varied depending on the subscribers using each platform. There was a lot of buzz on Instagram and YouTube, while some people on TVING simply watched the content and moved on. People on YouTube and Instagram seem to consume content more comfortably and actively."

'Comedy Short League' PD Kim Min-kyung. Photo provided by TVING

Kim also acknowledged the assessment that the program had more of the relatively polished character of 'broadcast-TV comedy' than the rough, provocative fun typically associated with short-form content. She said, "I could not make comedy that pushed things all the way, whether I liked it or not. That is not my personal preference, and as a PD, I wanted to pursue comedy that people could watch comfortably. So viewers may feel that it has a 'TV-station feel.'"

That approach, however, was also part of the program's intended direction from the beginning. Kim explained, "When I was planning the program, I also thought that I was only watching the content that appeared in my algorithm." She continued, "I wanted to create a space where, regardless of the algorithm, people could come to this program and watch one person as well as another. I made it while thinking about those aspects."

The reality that comedic tastes have become increasingly segmented by generation was another concern. Kim confessed, "Because I am of a certain age, there were parts I selected because I thought they were good, so I also wondered whether I should have been younger. Even with the major comedy teams, aside from one or two, I wondered whether I had chosen comedy that I was familiar with."

She added, "I also wondered whether we should have targeted more clearly a generation that could generate buzz. In the end, it seems that each person views comedy differently."

Kim Min-kyung, PD of 'Comedy Short League' (left), and Hwang Je-seong. Photo provided by TVING

Nevertheless, 'Comedy Short League' created an arena where teams could compete based on the content itself, regardless of their existing recognition. Han Tae-soo and Jeong Beom-bin, who were among the minor teams, rose into the upper ranks and competed with the major teams. Han Tae-soo finished third overall after placing in the top five for 12 consecutive weeks.

Kim and Hwang Je-seong identified the program's significance in bringing scattered comedy talent together at a time when the formal comedian recruitment system has disappeared.

Hwang Je-seong said, "There are no longer open recruitment exams, and talented people are launching YouTube channels. But comedy is definitely a team effort. I think one of this program's strengths is that it can bring such people together in one place."

'Comedy Short League' PD Kim Min-kyung. Photo provided by TVING

Jung Bit jungbit@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.