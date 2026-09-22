'Comedy Short League' champion Hwang Je-seong: "Comedy shouldn't cross the line either... That's why it's safest for me to make a fool of myself"

Hwang Je-seong of 'Comedy Short League.' Photo provided by TVING.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Comedian Hwang Je-seong claimed the 'Comedy Short League' title after receiving the public's candid evaluations every week for 12 weeks.

Hwang Je-seong met with Sportschosun on the 21st at the CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, and said, "I don't usually talk about myself this way, but I like the way I am these days. I think I really love comedy."

The TVING original 'Comedy Short League,' which ended on the 13th, is an interactive short-form comedy league in which 22 teams of comedians compete weekly with short-form comedy, with rankings determined by users' views, likes, and votes. Three episodes were released each day from Monday through Friday over a 12-week league, and Team Hwangseoltang, consisting of Hwang Je-seong and Seong-geun Seol, won the final championship.

Hwang Je-seong admitted that he had not initially been very confident about short-form comedy. "I didn't think Shorts were particularly entertaining, but as I came to believe that the viewers would be the ones to judge, I gained a lot of confidence," he said. "It's an honor that so many people loved our segments. To be honest, I didn't even know we had come in first," he added with a laugh.

Hwang Je-seong of 'Comedy Short League.' Photo provided by TVING.

For the veteran comedian, receiving a weekly report card based on users' views, likes, and votes was an entirely new experience. "In the past, I would bring comedy that I found funny, stand at center stage in front of the director, and receive an evaluation. This time, however, I received an extremely candid assessment regardless of popularity," Hwang Je-seong said.

He believed that this structure could instead provide new opportunities for newcomers and non-mainstream comedians. "I think it could be an advantage for minor-league teams. I realized that if the content is good, they can compete on an equal footing," he said. "There didn't seem to be one right answer. But one thing is certain: in Shorts, you have a higher chance of hitting the mark when you do what other people like rather than what you like. It's still difficult, but I think it's a promising market," he stated.

Hwang Je-seong of 'Comedy Short League.' Photo provided by TVING.

Hwang Je-seong was also learning how to navigate the short-form system. In particular, Johnson Hwang, the signature character of Team Hwangseoltang, was a card he brought back after much deliberation.

Hwang Je-seong explained, "Major teams tend to bring out the tools they've used before, but I was mostly concerned that it might make us look like we were taking the easy way out in front of the minor-league teams. There were times when I panicked while creating something new because I didn't know what point to target for laughs. That's when the production team suggested, 'Why don't you try an outdoor version of Johnson Hwang?'"

He continued, "Honestly, when you're in a hurry, the people watching have given you their time, and you shouldn't waste it. So I said we should package it as extremely as possible." He joked, "If someone asks me, 'Isn't that taking the easy way out?' I'll have no choice but to say, 'Yes.'"

Hwang Je-seong of 'Comedy Short League.' Photo provided by TVING.

There was also a process of finding a balance between the raw quality unique to the short-form market and structured broadcast content. "I think the difference in skill comes from a ratio of about 70% raw material and 30% structured content in Shorts," Hwang Je-seong said. "When we move on to the next step, I think there will be much more coordination of opinions."

He also made his standards for the level of comedy clear. "I think Korean comedy should not cross the line. It can come close to the line, but comedians with many years of experience have clearly established characters. Without a justification, they don't throw out remarks that could hurt someone," Hwang Je-seong said.

He also explained why he prefers comedy that makes him the butt of the joke: "I wonder whether someone might get hurt by it. The reason I like self-deprecating comedy the most is that someone could feel uncomfortable, so I think it's safest for me to make a fool of myself."

He also said that he actively seeks the production team's judgment in areas he may not recognize himself. "I was born a man, and even though I've been socially conditioned, there may be things I don't understand. I don't trust myself in that regard. I ask the producers about those things a lot," Hwang Je-seong said cautiously. "That's why I don't often make such subjects the main theme. It's also a difference between content created independently in the YouTube market and content produced by a broadcaster. The filter seems to be thicker."

Although the selection of publicly recruited comedians and terrestrial comedy programs have been scaled back, Hwang Je-seong saw the comedy market as broader than it was in the past.

"Many new programs seem to be launching, and more new faces are emerging. There are so many genuinely funny newcomers among comedians," Hwang Je-seong said. "We need to develop content that can make people laugh in any form, and it seems that now we may be able to create even more

content," he predicted.

Above all, the 12-week competition gave Hwang Je-seong an opportunity to rediscover his passion for comedy.

"I like the way I am these days, and I think I really love comedy. No matter what genre of comedy it is, I still love seeing people laugh the most," Hwang Je-seong said. "Being good at even one thing after being born into this world is something worthy of applause, isn't it? I can say that comedy is what I love most and what I do best."

Hwang Je-seong of 'Comedy Short League.' Photo provided by TVING.

The final victory is not the end. As a prize for winning, Team Hwangseoltang will present the TVING original comedy special 'Comedy Short League Reunion.' 'Comedy Short League Reunion' will be released at 6 p.m. on October 2.

"Giving us prize money would have been the simplest option, but if you compare it to a store, we ended up having to open for additional business," Hwang Je-seong said with a laugh. "At first, we even joked, 'Isn't this a punishment?'"

He added, "When we thought about what would be good to do, we wanted to include both a party for us and the substance-building needed to take the next leap into another program. That's why we created the program with the feeling of a reunion."

Jeong Bit, reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.