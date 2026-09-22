'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' Producer: "Kim Yeon-koung Was in Charge of Keeping Kian84's Hygiene in Check... They Were Like an Old Married Couple"

Kian84 (left) and Kim Yeon-koung. Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] A different kind of chemistry between Kian84 and Kim Yeon-koung has been teased.

The producer of 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' said at the production presentation for Netflix's 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the 22nd at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery in Mapo, Seoul, "Kian84 and Kim Yeon-koung were like a long-married couple," adding, "Kim Yeon-koung was in charge of keeping Kian84 in line when it came to cleanliness."

'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' is a bizarre new-concept guesthouse variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha interact with guests at a Daegwallyeong Pass guesthouse filled with Kian-esque romanticism.

While the first Kian B&B location floated on the sea off Ulleungdo, the second location was built deep in the mountain slopes of Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. A bizarre guesthouse showcasing Kian84's imagination, surpassing the first location, is coming.

Lee Somin said, "Season 1 was set on Ulleungdo in midsummer. We wondered what it would be like to go in the completely opposite direction and set Season 2 in the middle of winter. I'm sorry to Kian84, but he seems like someone who suits harsh, freezing conditions well. As we considered where would best showcase winter, we chose Daegwallyeong Pass. He creates an even more extraordinary guesthouse."

Kim Jihyun said, "Kian84 felt so pressured that he said he would only do it if it was more surprising and novel than the first location. Ideas included a guesthouse flying through the sky and one hanging from a tree, but they were difficult to realize in practical terms. The idea that emerged was today's Kian's Bizarre B&B. It is the world's largest guesthouse, and the closer you get, the more surprising it becomes, with twist after twist."

This time, with more experience operating a guesthouse, the concerns of the experienced innkeeper Kian84 for his guests have deepened and matured(?). The combination of Kian84, the "owner," and the "passionate new employees" Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha—who skillfully work hard while helping and keeping their boss in line—raises expectations for the second Kian B&B's operating journal.

Kim Jihyun said with a laugh, "When you see the owner and Yeon-koung bickering, they sometimes seem like a long-married couple. Yeon-koung was specifically assigned to keep Kian84 in line. She was in charge of the owner's cleanliness—whether he had washed, brushed his teeth and changed his underwear." The producer confidently added, "The four of them have four distinct kinds of genuine chemistry."

The Netflix original series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' will be released on the 22nd.

Jung Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.