'Kian's Unruly B&B 2': Kian84 says, "I wanted to build a flying house, but going north could cause trouble... Still, it might be possible with Netflix"

A press conference for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Unruly B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery in Seoul's Mapo District. Kian84 poses for photos. Jung Jae-geun, Reporter,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Kian84 imagined a new accommodation.

At a press conference for Netflix's 'Kian's Unruly B&B Season 2' in Seoul's Mapo District on Sept. 22, Kian84 said, "I wanted to build a flying house, but it seemed that going north could cause trouble," adding, "Still, I thought it might be possible with Netflix, given its financial resources."

'Kian's Unruly B&B Season 2' is a wildly unconventional, new-style B&B variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha interact with guests at Kian's B&B on Daegwallyeong Pass, a place filled with Kian-style romanticism.

While the first Kian's B&B floated above the sea off Ulleungdo, the second location was built deep in the mountains of Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. Viewers can expect an extraordinary B&B shaped by Kian84's imagination, which surpasses that of the first location.

With more experience running a B&B, Kian84 returns as an 'experienced owner' who has become more thoughtful and mature(?) in caring for guests. Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha form a team of 'passionate rookie staff members' who work skillfully, helping the 'boss' at times and keeping him in line at others. Their combination is raising expectations for the second chapter of Kian's B&B operations.

Asked what he had focused on most in designing the second location, Kian84 said, "I stayed in touch with the production team for about a year. I threw out around 10 ideas. The house was already unusual in Season 1, so Season 2 was difficult. When I couldn't come up with ideas, someone from the production team stayed by my side. As we worked under deadline pressure, I think we ended up with a house that was even more unusual than the one in Season 1." He expressed satisfaction with the result.

He continued, "I wanted to create a fairytale-like world, but once we actually lived there, there were many difficult aspects. It wasn't easy staying there, but the staff persevered and kept working. I'm grateful that they quietly carried on until the very end."

He also confessed, "I was struggling too and wanted to cry. At first, I was more worried than excited. One of the guests even asked me, 'Why do you look so gloomy?' I was worried about complaints, and I also wondered whether it would be fun once it aired."

He added, "Since they were new staff members, I wondered whether we would be able to adjust. After about four days, our chemistry started to click. We did clash at times. In a way, those moments brought me closer to the staff. When it came to our chemistry, Yeon-koung definitely led us. I don't think I've ever seen anyone so good at group living. I did my best under Yeon-koung's wing."

He went on to praise Kim Yeon-koung, saying, "I had misunderstood her, but she also had a girlish side. I came to rely on her the most."

Expectations are also high for Season 3. Kian84 said, "I really wanted to build a flying house. Netflix has substantial financial resources, so I thought it might be possible with Netflix. But going north could cause serious trouble. Since that wouldn't work, I said we should give up on it. I also wanted to put wheels on it, like in 'Howl's Moving Castle.' But that would violate the Road Traffic Act. Season 2 is the compromise we reached, but I wonder whether Season 3 might be too difficult in practical terms."

Netflix original series 'Kian's Unruly B&B Season 2' premieres on Sept. 22.

Jung Bit, Reporter, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.