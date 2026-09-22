'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' Kim Yeon-koung: "Kian84 got into the blankets while still sweating... He changed my standards"

A press conference for the Netflix variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of September 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Kim Yeon-koung poses for photos.

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Bit] Kim Yeon-koung was amazed by Kian84.

At a press conference for Netflix's 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2'—hereafter 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2'—held at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on September 22, Kim Yeon-koung said, "Kian84 is someone who changed my standards," adding, "Boss Kian84 would get into the blankets even while sweating heavily."

'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' is a new-concept, bizarre guesthouse variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha interact with guests at a B&B filled with Kian-style romance in Daegwallyeong Pass.

While the first Kian B&B floated on the waters off Ulleungdo, the second location was built deep in the mountain foothills of Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. A bizarre guesthouse showcasing Kian84's imagination beyond that of the first location is on its way.

With more experience running a guesthouse, the "experienced host" Kian84 has grown more thoughtful and mature(?) about the needs of his guests this time. The combination of Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha—the "passionate rookie employees" who work skillfully while helping the boss and sometimes keeping him in line—has raised expectations for the second Kian B&B business log.

Explaining why she joined Season 2, Kim Yeon-koung said, "I really enjoyed Season 1. When I was asked to join Season 2, I thought it would be fun to be with the guests because I'm used to group living. I was also curious about what kind of ingenious house our boss would build for Season 2. I thought it would become a great memory for me too, so I decided to join."

Regarding the fact that it was the largest accommodation, she hinted, "Because I'm tall, I thought it would be a convenient house for me. But when I actually went there, it turned out to be uncomfortable even for me."

Kian84 said, "I wondered whether they could adapt, since they were new employees. After about four days, we found our rhythm. We also clashed at times. I think those things actually brought me closer to the employees. As for our chemistry, Yeon-koung definitely led us. I don't think I've ever seen anyone who is this good at group living. I did my best under Yeon-koung's wing."

He continued by praising Kim Yeon-koung, saying, "I had misunderstood her, but she also had a girlish side. I ended up relying on her the most."

Kim Yeon-koung responded jokingly, "That doesn't sound like something you really felt inside. I think you just made that up," but then laughed and added, "The fact that we can make eye contact may mean we've become more comfortable." She also shared an episode, saying, "I wondered, 'What's going on?' when I saw boss Kian84 get into the blankets while still sweating heavily. He is someone who changed my standards a lot."

The Netflix original series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' will premiere at 5 p.m. on September 22.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.