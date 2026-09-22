'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2': Lee Jun-ho says, "If the 2PM members were staff, I'd want to visit as a guest"

A production presentation for Netflix's 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of September 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Lee Jun-ho poses for photos. Jung Jae-kun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Lee Jun-ho sent an invitation to the 2PM members.

At the production presentation for Netflix's 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' (hereafter 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2') held on September 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District, Lee Jun-ho said, "If the 2PM members were staff, I'd want to visit as a guest."

'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' is a new-concept lodging variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha welcome guests at the Daegwallyeong Pass B&B, a place filled with Kian-style romance, and experience extraordinary adventures with them.

While the first Kian's B&B floated on the sea off Ulleungdo, the second property was built deep in the mountains of the Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. Viewers can look forward to an extraordinary B&B brought to life by Kian84's imagination, which surpasses that of the first property.

With more experience running a B&B, the seasoned host Kian84 has grown more thoughtful and mature(?) in caring for his guests. Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha are passionate rookie staff members who skillfully help—and sometimes keep in line—the boss. Their combination is raising expectations for the second Kian's B&B operating diary.

Lee Jun-ho explained, "While watching Season 1, I found Kian84's imagination and innocence appealing. When I was invited to join Season 2, I thought, 'I can become part of Kian84's world, too.' I was excited to see what kind of terrifying house would appear. I like taking on challenges, and since I usually film projects, I thought I could find a new source of dopamine."

He added, "I experienced healing and killing at the same time. This is a place you could experience only at Kian84's B&B. I can confidently say that viewers will feel the same kind of joy I did."

Guests with a wide range of stories will visit the B&B again this season. Lee Jun-ho nodded and said, "They all came with completely different stories. They also had different professions, so our conversations were very diverse. I don't think I would have had the chance to meet people like them anywhere else. The scenery was beautiful, too, and I felt that the guests would take home many wonderful memories."

Lee Jun-ho was also asked which lodging he would choose if he had to pay to stay as a guest: the Season 1 property in Ulleungdo or the Season 2 property at the Daegwallyeong Pass.

Lee Jun-ho said, "I'd choose the Season 2 property for a free one-night stay," adding, "It's an experience money can't buy. If I absolutely had to pay, I'd rather stay for one night without paying. And if the 2PM members were staff, I'd definitely want to visit as a guest."

The Netflix original series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' will be released at 5 p.m. on September 22.

Jung Bit, reporter, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.