"Upgraded to two-star status"... Kian84 opens 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' in the bitter cold with Kim Yeon-koung and Lee Jun-ho (Comprehensive)

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, and Lee

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Kian84, who once floated a house on the sea off Ulleungdo, is now building an even more extraordinary lodging in Daegwallyeong Pass in the dead of winter and embarking on his second business operation.

A production presentation for Netflix's 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2'—hereafter referred to as 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2'—was held on Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Lee Somin and Kim Jihyun, the two producers, along with Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, and Lee Jun-ho attended the event. Kazuha met with reporters online because of LE SSERAFIM's tour.

'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' is an outlandish, new-concept B&B variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho, and Kazuha interact with guests at Daegwallyeong Pass's Kian's B&B, a place filled with Kian-style romanticism. While the first Kian's B&B floated on the waters off Ulleungdo, the second property has been built deep in the Daegwallyeong Pass mountains in the middle of winter. Viewers can expect an extraordinary B&B showcasing Kian84's imagination, which surpasses that of the first property.

Producer Lee Somin said, "Season 1 was set in Ulleungdo in the middle of summer. We wondered what it would be like to go in the exact opposite direction and set Season 2 in the middle of winter. I'm sorry to Kian84, but he seemed like someone who would fit perfectly in extreme winter conditions. We wondered where would best showcase winter, and eventually chose Daegwallyeong Pass. He has built an even more extraordinary lodging."

She also emphasized safety, given that the property was located in Daegwallyeong Pass in the middle of winter. Producer Lee said, "There was so much heavy snow at one point that we were hoping it would stop. Fortunately, the lodging was safe, and I think the footage turned out even more beautiful."

Producer Kim Jihyun explained, "Kian84 felt so much pressure that he said he couldn't do it unless the second property was more surprising and novel than the first. We came up with ideas such as a lodging that flies through the sky and one hanging from a tree, but they were difficult to realize in practice. That's how we arrived at the Kian's B&B we have now. It is the world's largest lodging, and the closer you get, the more surprising and full of twists the space becomes."

Kian84 poses at the production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Reporter Jung

This time, the combination of Kian84, now an 'experienced host' whose concern for guests has deepened and matured(?) after gaining experience running a B&B, and the 'boss' Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho, and Kazuha, 'passionate new employees' who work skillfully while helping—and occasionally keeping in line—the owner, is raising expectations for the second Kian's B&B business journal.

Kian84 expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I stayed in touch with the production team for about a year. I threw out around 10 ideas. The house was already unusual in Season 1, so Season 2 was difficult. Since I couldn't come up with ideas, the production team kept staying close by. As I worked as if I were racing a deadline, I think a house even more unusual than the one in Season 1 came out."

He continued, "I wanted to create a fairy-tale world, but once I actually lived there, there were many difficult aspects. It wasn't easy to stay there, but the employees endured it and kept working. I'm grateful that they quietly carried on until the very end."

He also confessed, "I was having a hard time and wanted to cry, too. At first, I was more worried than excited about enjoying myself. One of the guests even asked me, 'Why do you look so gloomy?' I was worried about complaints, and I also wondered whether it would be fun once it aired."

Kim Yeon-koung poses at the production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Reporter

Kim Yeon-koung explained why she joined Season 2, saying, "I enjoyed Season 1 so much. When I was invited to join Season 2, I thought it would be fun to stay with the guests because I'm used to group living. I was also curious about what kind of ingenious house our owner would create for Season 2. I thought it would become a wonderful memory for me as well, so I decided to join."

Regarding the fact that it is the largest lodging, she hinted, "Since I'm tall, I thought it would be a convenient house for me. But when I actually arrived, it was an inconvenient house even for me."

Lee Jun-ho poses at the production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Reporter Jung

Lee Jun-ho said, "While watching Season 1, I found Kian84's imagination and innocence very appealing. When I was invited to join Season 2, I thought, 'I could become part of Kian84's universe, too.' I was very curious and excited to see what kind of terrifying house would appear. I enjoy taking on challenges, but since I usually film projects, I thought I could find a new source of dopamine through this experience."

He added, "I experienced healing and killing at the same time. This is a place you could never experience if Kian84 weren't the host of Kian's B&B. I can confidently say that viewers will feel the same kind of joy I did."

Kazuha greets viewers via video at the production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul.

Kazuha said, "After watching Season 1, I was impressed by how they created a kind of romance with the guests that is difficult to experience in everyday life. I was excited to experience it for myself and wondered how unconventional it would be. Since it was my first time running a B&B, there were many things I was inexperienced at, but it became a precious memory because I thought it would create good memories for the guests."

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, and Lee

The cast members also praised their teamwork. Producer Kim said, "When I see the owner and Yeon-koung bickering, they sometimes seem like a longtime married couple. Yeon-koung was in charge of keeping Kian84 in line. She handled the owner's hygiene, checking whether he had showered, brushed his teeth, and changed his underwear." She added with a laugh, "The four of them have a genuine chemistry that reflects four distinct personalities."

Kian84 said, "I wondered whether I could adapt because they were all new employees. After about four days, we found our rhythm. We did clash at times, but I think those moments actually brought me closer to the employees. When it came to our chemistry, Yeon-koung definitely led us. I've never seen anyone who is so good at group living. I did my best under Yeon-koung's wing."

He continued, "I had misunderstood her, but she also has a girlish side. I came to rely on her the most," praising Kim Yeon-koung.

Kim Yeon-koung responded jokingly, "That doesn't sound like something you really feel. I think you just made that up," but then laughed and said, "The fact that we can make eye contact may mean we've become more comfortable with each other." She also shared an anecdote, saying, "When I saw Kian84, our owner, get into bed while drenched in sweat, I thought, 'What is he doing?' He is someone who has changed my standards quite a bit."

Kian84, producers Lee Somin and Kim Jihyun, and Kim Yeon-koung and Lee Jun-ho pose with a life-size standee of Kazuha at the production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,' held on the

Guests with a wide range of stories also visit the B&B this season. Lee Jun-ho nodded and said, "Each person came with a completely different story. They also had different occupations, so our conversations were very diverse. I wondered whether there would be any other opportunity to meet people like them if not in a place like this. The scenery was beautiful, too, and it seemed that the visitors would take home many wonderful memories."

There is also a special guest. Producer Lee revealed, "Many people may have noticed, but Dex, who is part of Kian84's circle, will appear as a surprise part-time employee. He comes to Daegwallyeong Pass immediately after finishing an overseas shoot. The guests were very happy to see him."

The cast members were also asked which property they would choose if they had to pay to stay as guests: the Season 1 lodging in Ulleungdo or the Season 2 lodging in Daegwallyeong Pass. Kian84, who had experienced both as the owner, answered, "Ulleungdo would be better in summer, but if I had to choose one, Daegwallyeong Pass is better. The service is much more generous. There are private rooms and a sauna. In terms of star ratings, we've moved up to about two-star status. In fact, Season 1 was survival training. If I were going as a guest, I would choose Daegwallyeong Pass."

Kim Yeon-koung, however, began hesitantly, "If I had to pay, I don't know if I would..." She then said, "There are definitely dreams and hopes. You can have a different experience beyond just staying at a lodging facility. But if I had to pay, I'm not sure," prompting laughter.

Lee Jun-ho said, "I would stay at the Season 2 lodging for one night for free," adding, "It offers value that you can't experience even if you pay. If I absolutely had to pay, I would rather stay one night without paying. And if the 2PM members were employees, I would definitely want to visit as a guest."

The discussion also turned to 'Jaeseok's B&B Rules,' which shares the same B&B variety-show universe. Producer Lee said, "If 'Jaeseok's B&B Rules' is like a retreat during high school, Kian's B&B can be seen as a college orientation. When I thought it would be good for the host's philosophy and personality to come through,

I thought Kian84's unique imagination was what could make it stand out," she pointed out.

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' was held on the morning of Sept. 22 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery Collection in Mapo District, Seoul. Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, and Lee

Expectations are also high for Season 3. Kian84 said, "I really wanted to build a house that flies through the sky. Since Netflix is a company with ample resources, I think it might be possible. Going north could cause a commotion. Since that wouldn't work, I said we should give up on that idea. I also wanted to put wheels on it, like Howl's Moving Castle. But that would violate the Road Traffic Act. Season 2 is the compromise we reached, but I don't think Season 3 would be realistic."

Finally, Producer Kim said, "As this is Season 2, the bizarre factor, the lodging, and the chemistry among the employees have all grown." Producer Lee added, "There is the Chuseok holiday and the National Foundation Day holiday, so please show the program lots of love."

Netflix original series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2' will be released at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.