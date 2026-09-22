Ji Chang-wook: "Playing the same role as Bae Yong-joon, comparison was unavoidable" (The Scandal)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ji Chang-wook, 39, said, "Comparison with Bae Yong-joon was unavoidable for this project."

Ji Chang-wook played Jo Won, Joseon's greatest ladies' man, in the Netflix series The Scandal, who enters a wager to obtain what he cannot have. He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 22nd and explained how he came to join the series. The screenplay was written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-seung, and the series was directed by Jeong Ji-woo.

Ji Chang-wook said, "Personally, I enjoyed The Scandal. It was one of the roles I had always wanted to try. Because the story had been made so long ago and adapted into several works, I had my reservations and concerns. But I decided to take on the challenge because I really wanted to play a character named Jo Won."

He said, "Jo Won is a complex character. That is why, when I first approached The Scandal, I saw him simply as 'a man who loves two women.' I decided that, because he is such a complex person, the role was worth taking on. Of course, there are many original works and remakes, as well as many excellent actors and senior colleagues who appeared in them. I thought being compared with them was unavoidable. Even so, I wondered whether I could create a character unique to director Jeong Ji-woo and to me." He added, "If this work had been remade as a film, I might have hesitated a little more. Because it was a series, I found the courage to believe we could make it different, and I also trusted director Jeong Ji-woo. I hoped that, if it was Jeong Ji-woo, he could portray the relationships and psychology of the three characters in a less predictable and more distinctive way."

Regarding comparisons with Bae Yong-joon in the film The Scandal, he said, "Comparison was unavoidable. Isn't it essentially the exact same role? This was a project in which comparisons were impossible to avoid. From the moment I became an actor, I've considered being compared with someone else part of my fate. Even so, I don't think it means much to be better than anyone else. I think I portrayed my own version of Jo Won with sincerity." He added, "My version of Jo Won gained a storyline as the story became a series, and he was portrayed as a more complicated person. He is not a character whose nature is clearly defined. But I think that ambiguity is part of his appeal. In some ways, he also seems like a real person."

He continued, "This was also an experience I was going through for the first time. What I thought about this work on set was different from what I thought after watching the finished series. During filming, I tried hard to understand Jo Won's feelings, but the emotions I felt in the moment were actually different from the feelings I had after looking back. I don't tend to act with a fixed answer in mind, but each scene sometimes felt like completing a mission. When I watched it again, I found myself feeling something new. This was my first experience like that. Like viewers, there is a lot of room for interpretation in this work. I think it is a work in which it is extremely difficult to express one's feelings in a single phrase."

On the criticism surrounding the series, he expressed his affection for it, saying, "Honestly, it is very disappointing. Isn't it genuinely sad and heartbreaking when my work receives harsh reviews? I can't enjoy the negative reviews, either. Still, I had anticipated that to some extent. It was the kind of project that could have received only favorable reviews, but I thought it was worth trying. I took that chance, and personally, I feel very good about it. Even if a work receives nothing but harsh reviews, I still don't consider it the wrong choice. The rankings are beyond my control. Personally, I think it became a work I can feel proud of."

The Scandal tells the story of a woman with extraordinary talent who is too gifted to be confined to life as a woman in Joseon and Joseon's greatest ladies' man as they engage in a bold and dangerous wager over love, along with the story of a woman caught up in that wager. Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana star in the series. The screenplay was written by Lee Seung-young, writer of The Art of Negotiation, and Ahn Hye-song, writer of Somebody. Jeong Ji-woo, who directed Eungyo, Tune in for Love, and Somebody, helmed the series. It was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.