Ji Chang-wook: "I Didn't Sculpt My Body for Nudity or Bed Scenes... A Chiseled Physique Wouldn't Have Fit" ('The Scandal')

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young, Reporter] Actor Ji Chang-wook, 39, said, "I didn't want to do nudity or bed scenes with a sculpted body."

In an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 22nd, Ji Chang-wook shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix series 'The Scandal,' written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-seung and directed by Jeong Ji-woo.

'The Scandal' tells the story of a woman with exceptional talent who is ill-suited to being confined to life solely as a woman in Joseon, and Joseon's greatest ladies' man, who engage in a bold and dangerous wager over love, as well as another woman caught up in that wager. Ji Chang-wook played Jo Won, Joseon's greatest ladies' man, who enters the wager to obtain what he cannot have.

Discussing the production's daring level of nudity, Ji Chang-wook shared his personal convictions: "I didn't worry about whether fans might be surprised. This isn't a scene to be judged as 'cool' or 'not cool,' or 'good' or 'bad,' when it comes to nudity. If I had prepared to look impressive for the sake of nudity, the production would have failed. For this work and Jo Won's character, the visual aspect of the nudity wasn't important. It also seemed that director Jeong Ji-woo wasn't aiming for the nudity to look a certain way. The point of this work wasn't the human body itself, and I didn't specifically shape my physique or work out more to chisel my body just because there was nudity. If my body had looked great in the nude scenes, I wonder whether that would have matched the tone of the production."

On playing Joseon's greatest womanizer, he said, "It was fun in its own way. While working on the production, I didn't think, 'I need to give him a womanizer's gaze' or 'I need to express an attitude that captivates women's hearts.' I simply tried to focus on the situation. I didn't want to focus on being a womanizer or express that trait as the character. However, 'devoted lover' is an appealing descriptor. It seems like the right term for promoting 'The Scandal' right now." He then joked, "When it comes to my real-life dating style, I'm not good at playing hard to get. I'm not like Jo Won. If I behaved like Jo Won in today's world, I think I would have retired already."

Regarding the bold bed scenes, he added, "Bed scenes are inevitably tense and sensitive work for actors, too. This was my first time filming a bed scene like this, and it brought out some complicated feelings. It wouldn't be quite right to say that I was extremely nervous, but it also wouldn't be accurate to say that I wasn't nervous. I experienced some subtle emotions. In front of the camera, I tried to faithfully convey the level of intimacy, blocking, and intention that the director wanted us to express. Rather than doing something specifically for the bed scene with Nana, the bond we had built while working on this production together helped complete the scene. We filmed the bed scene as late as possible, and the emotions we had developed by becoming comfortable with each other and building a bond through working together were a great help."

'The Scandal' stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. Lee Seung-young, the writer of 'The Art of Negotiation,' and Ahn Hye-song, the writer of 'Somebody,' wrote the screenplay, while Jeong Ji-woo, who directed 'Eungyo,' 'Tune in for Love,' and 'Somebody,' served as director. The series was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.