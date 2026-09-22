Ji Chang-wook: "While the whole nation was 'walking on eggshells around Son Ye-jin's ♥ Hyun Bin,' I alone wasn't" ('The Scandal')

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ji Chang-wook, 39, said, "While the entire nation was being careful around Hyun Bin, I alone wasn't."

During an interview for the Netflix series 'The Scandal' on the afternoon of the 22nd, Ji Chang-wook shared his thoughts on working with Son Ye-jin, who played Madam Jo, and Nana, who played Hui-yeon. He portrayed Jo Won, Joseon's greatest ladies' man, who enters a wager to obtain something he cannot have. The series was written by Lee Seung-young and An Hye-seung and directed by Jeong Ji-woo.

Speaking about his chemistry with senior actor Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook laughed and said, "Everyone says it's 'the whole nation watching its step around senior Son Ye-jin's Hyun Bin,' but I didn't worry about it at all. I was guilty only of loving Madam Jo." He continued, "There was a certain tension in working with Son Ye-jin. I felt the project would only really work if our confrontations came through well. I prepared meticulously so I wouldn't be outmatched by her. On set, I interacted with Son Ye-jin somewhat differently than I did with Nana. In a word, it was a suffocating set. The scenes with Madam Jo were extremely long takes. Director Jeong Ji-woo himself likes long takes, but one of them was especially demanding. I was so exhausted and worn out that I wondered, 'Why is this so hard?' Then I realized that the take I filmed with Son Ye-jin had lasted more than 10 minutes. I thought, 'No wonder this is so difficult.' The tension and tug-of-war between us had such density. I think I need to be more tense and prepare better when filming with senior actors in the future."

Regarding his work with Nana, he recalled, "Rather than giving Nana advice, I tried to help her find the courage and strength to keep going as a colleague. It was the same with Son Ye-jin and director Jeong Ji-woo. As a partner, I spend a great deal of time thinking about how I can inspire the other person when we meet on set. Creating an atmosphere where everyone can feel even a little more comfortable is part of that." He added, "Nana had truly animalistic instincts. Her acting is fascinating. She is an actor who wants to explore and reveal something deeply essential. Nana was searching for something fundamental and real, and I think she worked relentlessly and struggled to find it."

'The Scandal' tells the story of a daring and dangerous wager of love between a woman whose extraordinary talent makes it difficult for her to live confined as merely a woman of Joseon and Joseon's greatest ladies' man, as well as a woman entangled in that wager. Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana star in the film. Lee Seung-young, the writer of 'The Art of Negotiation,' and An Hye-seung, the writer of 'Somebody,' penned the screenplay, while Jeong Ji-woo, the director of 'Eungyo,' 'Tune in for Love,' and 'Somebody,' directed it. The film was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.