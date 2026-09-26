Hwanhee to Return as Fly to the Sky with Brian Joo After 8 Years: "I’ll Continue My Trot Activities" ("Mr. House Husband")

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Fly to the Sky will return as a full group after eight years. On Mr. House Husband Season 2, Hwanhee personally revealed how he came to share the stage with Brian Joo again, delivering the welcome news of their comeback.

On the 26th, Hwanhee appeared in the studio for the Chuseok holiday episode of KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2.

Eun Ji-won began by telling Hwanhee, "I heard you brought some special news for Chuseok." When Park Hyun-ho asked, "Are you getting married?" the studio erupted in laughter.

The good news Hwanhee had prepared was not a marriage announcement but Fly to the Sky’s comeback. Hwanhee surprised everyone by saying, "I have some news to share," and announcing, "Fly to the Sky is making a comeback after eight years." The news was especially welcome for fans who had long awaited a full-group performance by Hwanhee and Brian Joo.

Their performance together last year served as the decisive catalyst for their reunion. Hwanhee mentioned appearing onstage with Brian Joo at his solo concert in 2025. After performing together for the first time in a long while, they continued discussing Fly to the Sky activities. Hwanhee explained that their full-group comeback began to take shape after Brian Joo first expressed his desire to perform together again.

Hwanhee said, "Brian Joo decisively told me that he wanted to perform onstage again."

Hwanhee also had some concerns. Since his recent trot activities had helped him connect with a new fan base, he worried that trot fans might feel disappointed if he resumed activities with Fly to the Sky. Hwanhee candidly admitted, "I worried that my trot fans might feel hurt or disappointed."

He emphasized, however, that Fly to the Sky’s comeback did not mean he would stop his trot activities. "It’s not that I’m giving up trot," Hwanhee said. "I plan to bring Fly to the Sky’s music back to you while continuing my soul-trot activities."

Last year, Hwanhee took on a new challenge by venturing into trot through King of Singers Season 2. With his distinctive, rich vocal tone, he developed a presence among trot fans as well as his existing ballad audience through his brand of soul trot.

As a result, this full-group comeback is expected to mark another turning point for Hwanhee. After expanding his career as a solo and trot singer, he will once again work alongside Brian Joo in Fly to the Sky, the group where his career began.

Fly to the Sky is a male R&B duo consisting of Hwanhee and Brian Joo. The duo has been beloved for numerous hit songs, including "Missing You," "Sea of Love," "Like a Man," and "Although My Heart Aches." After pursuing separate activities for some time, the two will stand before fans again under the name Fly to the Sky after eight years, prompting anticipation over what kind of music and performances they will present.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.