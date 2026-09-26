Park Seo Jin Makes Studio Appearance with Younger Sister After 3 Years, Tells Her “You Look Like a Pink Sausage” in Blunt Remark ('Mr. House Husband')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Singer Park Seo Jin's younger sister, Park Hyo-jung, drew attention by appearing on the 'Mr. House Husband' studio set for the first time in three years.

On the 26th, KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' featured MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, along with siblings Park Seo Jin and Park Hyo-jung, Hwanhee, and Park Hyun-ho, all gathered in hanbok to celebrate Chuseok.

Park Hyo-jung's appearance in the studio after three years was especially welcomed by the cast.

Sharing her thoughts on visiting the broadcast studio, Park Hyo-jung said, "I'm nervous, and it's amazing to see this in person after only watching it on TV." She still seemed unable to fully grasp that she was sitting in the same space as the cast members she usually saw only on screen.

Hwanhee also made the others laugh by telling Park Hyo-jung, "Seeing you in person, you're petite and cute."

While all the studio panelists looked at Park Hyo-jung affectionately, her older brother Park Seo Jin consistently maintained a gruff attitude, creating more laughs. Wearing a pink hanbok for the Chuseok special, Park Hyo-jung was told by Park Seo Jin, "You look like a pink sausage," turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Park Seo Jin and Park Hyo-jung have continued to receive love through 'Mr. House Husband' for showcasing the bickering sibling chemistry typical of a real-life brother and sister. Although they freely trade blunt jabs, they also support each other more reliably than anyone else when it matters, winning viewers' sympathy.

Cho Min-jung Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.