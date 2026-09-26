Park Seo Jin's Mother Suffered a Miscarriage While Working on a Fishing Boat During Pregnancy... Belatedly Reveals Heartbreaking Family Story (Mr. House Husband Season 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The mother of singer Park Seo Jin opened up about the painful memory of suffering a miscarriage while working on a fishing boat during pregnancy.

The episode of KBS2's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" that aired on the 26th showed Park Seo Jin's family visiting his father, who had been admitted to the hospital for a medical checkup.

Park Seo Jin expressed concern, saying that his father had recently complained of sudden vomiting and dizziness. He explained that his father had been hospitalized for tests in case of any complications, given his previous cerebrovascular problems. Park Seo Jin's aunts also came to the hospital to visit him. Watching their nephew, who had become a singer after rising from nothing, they proudly said, "He is a child who rose from the bare ground."

The conversation naturally turned to Park Seo Jin's late grandmother. His aunts recalled the past, saying that his exuberance and janggu skills seemed to resemble those of their mother. The close relationship between Park Seo Jin's mother and her mother-in-law, Park Seo Jin's grandmother, was also revealed.

Park Seo Jin's mother confessed that she had to work on a fishing boat to make a living even while pregnant and suffered a miscarriage in the process.

Due to the family's financial circumstances at the time, she reportedly could not take time off after becoming pregnant. She recalled that she continued working on a fishing boat while raising Park Seo Jin, and that her mother-in-law took care of him whenever she was unable to do so herself.

Park Seo Jin's mother said, "When I couldn't take care of Seo-jin because of my work on the boat, his grandmother looked after him," adding that her mother-in-law had once collapsed while carrying young Park Seo Jin on her back to the village hall. Although they were daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, they relied on each other, and Park Seo Jin's mother stayed by her mother-in-law's side until the end. She recalled, "I took care of my mother-in-law throughout her illness."

However, Park Seo Jin did not have much time with his grandmother. She reportedly passed away when he was about 100 days old.

The episode once again revealed the difficult past that Park Seo Jin's family had endured for many years, evoking sadness among viewers.

Park Seo Jin had previously opened up about his family history, including losing his two older brothers 49 days apart and coping with his mother's battle with cancer. His story of helping his parents with their fishing-boat work and sharing responsibility for the family's livelihood from a young age was also revealed through "Mr. House Husband Season 2."

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.