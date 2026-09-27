Park Seo Jin's Father Lost Two Sons and "Cried Crawling Around the Corner of His Room"... Five Years of Longing He Couldn't Let Go (Mr. House Husband Season 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Park Seo Jin's father once again opened up about his longing for his two sons, who died before him. While holding a memorial rite aboard a boat for his late mother, he confessed that he cried for five years after losing his sons, saying, "I realized the saying about burying your child in your heart and carrying on is true."

The November 27 episode of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' featured Park Seo Jin's family holding a memorial rite aboard a boat in the Samcheonpo sea for his late grandmother.

Earlier, Park Seo Jin's father had expressed his wish, as his Chuseok hope, to see his late mother once again. In response, Park Seo Jin and his family visited the sea where his grandmother's ashes had been scattered and prepared a memorial rite for the first time in about 30 years. In front of the memorial table set up on the boat, the family remembered their grandmother in their own ways. In particular, Park Seo Jin's father honored his two sons who had died before him as well, telling his mother, "Please hold hands with the grandsons who went ahead of you and walk with them safely."

He then opened up about the pain he had kept buried in his heart for so long. Park Seo Jin's father said, "As the old saying goes, you bury your child in your heart and carry on. After my two sons died, I cried for five years."

He recalled how he had been unable to return easily to his daily life after losing his two sons in succession. He said it had been especially difficult to control his emotions when he found the bankbooks his son had left behind. "After my third son died, I found that he had three or four bankbooks," he said. "When I saw that one of them said, 'Sending My Parents on a Trip,' I crawled around the corner of my room and cried."

Learning only after his son's death how much his son cared for him left his father with even greater sorrow. Park Seo Jin's father said, "Seeing what my son did for me made me wonder why I hadn't been better to my own parents."

For Park Seo Jin's family, the deaths of his two older brothers remain wounds that have not easily healed despite the passage of time. Park Seo Jin previously revealed on a broadcast that he had lost his two brothers 49 days apart. One brother died of chronic kidney failure, while the other also passed away after a long illness, leaving the entire family in deep shock. Park Seo Jin has also confessed while remembering his brothers, "They've been dead for a long time, but it still feels as though they're alive."

The family's longing was also evident during this memorial rite aboard a boat. Although the ceremony was held to honor his mother, Park Seo Jin's father also remembered his two sons who had gone before him, expressing his hope that the family could rely on one another even in heaven by saying, "I hope they walk hand in hand and look after each other."

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.